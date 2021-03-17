Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


#283877 17-Mar-2021 09:43
Send private message

Hi All,

 

We are looking to put solar on our house to heat the hot water during the day, run the heat pumps in winter and under floor heating when we do the bathroom.

 

I am thinking a 5KW system.

 

I am looking for reputable installation companies to come and give me a quote.

 

I am not looking at a battery at this stage, maybe in the future.

 

There are some companies that will do a free install and still own and maintain the system - I am not interested in that, I want to own everything.

 

Harrisons have been contacted already.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Quinny
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2675990 17-Mar-2021 10:05
Send private message

I am Chch but went with Harrisons. Very very happy. I was a full-on top end system. So you have the inverter size normally more than panels), panels and if want battery. I used the Westpac Winter Warm up zero interest 10k for part of it rest at about 2%. Think twice about any "free" system as it can put restrictions on selling the property.  

 

This is the generation I do. Look for someone close in Ak and watch what they are getting. It gives a good idea. 

 

https://monitoringpublic.solaredge.com/solaredge-web/p/site/public?name=Quinny&locale=en_US#/dashboard

E3xtc
723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675995 17-Mar-2021 10:36
Send private message

We used SolarKing (about 8 years ago now) https://solarking.co.nz/

 

Very happy with the install, and product advice. We were able to buy whatever we wanted and join it all together for them to install. 

rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676034 17-Mar-2021 11:51
Send private message

E3xtc:

 

We used SolarKing (about 8 years ago now) https://solarking.co.nz/

 

Very happy with the install, and product advice. We were able to buy whatever we wanted and join it all together for them to install. 

 

 

 

 

Also used SolarKing, about six years ago. We picked them because of the involvement with Solar power over the centuries. 

 

Our system - plus the installation of the biggest hot water cylinder - provided enough power for all the hot water we needed and reduced our electric bills by about 20% each year. They are some minor savings to be made selling power back to the power company however, the major benefit is 'free' hot water.

 

 

 

Recently, we moved into a new home and decided NOT to install Solar...

 

 

 

Why?

 

We found that the deal from Electric Kiwi of an hour of free power each day was enough to met our daily hot water requirement using our heat-pump water heating system.

 

 

 

We may opt for solar in future when batteries are cheaper and can hold enough juice to match our life style. And we would certainly use SolarKing again.

 

   

 

 

 

 



SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


  #2677094 19-Mar-2021 10:47
Send private message

Well I just spoke with SolarKing and I will not be going with them.

 

The Installer / franchise owner I spoke to was pushing for me to commit to an upgraded inverter before he has even been to site for a visit, he kept pushing it and pushing it.

 

Shure he can warn me about it now and when on site when we know what our roof can support, what upgrades can be done etc then push the upgrade but not make me commit to it before a site visit.

 

If there is anyone else that anyone could recommend that would be great.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677774 21-Mar-2021 00:00
Send private message

If going solar PV. Consider installing a hot water heat pump, use a timer and run it during daylight hours only to maximise PV use before excess goes back into the grid.

darkasdes2
410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677781 21-Mar-2021 04:17
Send private message

I dealt wit World Solar with my parents pv install and were happy with them.

 

Did not like the Harrisons person, seemed arrogant and pushy.

darkasdes2
410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677782 21-Mar-2021 04:20
Send private message

Also went with Flick Electric on their home harvest plan which was been great with the high wholesale rates lately,  just went on Fixie for buying power



SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


  #2677910 21-Mar-2021 12:57
Send private message

Kickinbac: If going solar PV. Consider installing a hot water heat pump, use a timer and run it during daylight hours only to maximise PV use before excess goes back into the grid.


We have a new HWC and would make it heat morning and afternoon. My wife is home during the day so the electricity will get largly used.




I know enough to be dangerous

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2677919 21-Mar-2021 14:13
Send private message

I would throw a recommendation for Lightforce - seemed to know what they were on about after going thru sooooooo many others. They're also a power retailer -- I believe subbing off Genesis -- I haven't looked at their export rates yet but it might be more than the average 8c! I have heard good things abour Harrisons as well

SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678050 21-Mar-2021 19:32
Send private message

snnet:

 

I would throw a recommendation for Lightforce - seemed to know what they were on about after going thru sooooooo many others. They're also a power retailer -- I believe subbing off Genesis -- I haven't looked at their export rates yet but it might be more than the average 8c! I have heard good things about Harrisons as well

 

 

I sent them a message from their website on Wednesday or Thursday, Waiting their reply.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Handle9
7604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678097 21-Mar-2021 22:49
Send private message

SATTV:

 

We are looking to put solar on our house to heat the hot water during the day, run the heat pumps in winter and under floor heating when we do the bathroom.

 

 

Don't expect this to work for underfloor heating unless you are doing in slab heating. Underfloor heating in bathrooms heats the tiles and that's about it. As soon as you switch it off it cools down really quite quickly, after an hour it's cold again.

Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2678107 21-Mar-2021 23:55
Send private message

Handle9:

SATTV:


We are looking to put solar on our house to heat the hot water during the day, run the heat pumps in winter and under floor heating when we do the bathroom.



Don't expect this to work for underfloor heating unless you are doing in slab heating. Underfloor heating in bathrooms heats the tiles and that's about it. As soon as you switch it off it cools down really quite quickly, after an hour it's cold again.



If you install insulation on the floor under tiles this saves heat loss, increases efficiency and quicker warm up time. It’s now required by building code under certain calculations. Look for product called Marmox which can be bought at Zip Plumbing or some tile places. Also by Warmup NZ. There are other similar products around.

Handle9
7604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678109 21-Mar-2021 23:59
Send private message

Kickinbac:
Handle9:


Don't expect this to work for underfloor heating unless you are doing in slab heating. Underfloor heating in bathrooms heats the tiles and that's about it. As soon as you switch it off it cools down really quite quickly, after an hour it's cold again.



If you install insulation on the floor under tiles this saves heat loss, increases efficiency and quicker warm up time. It’s now required by building code under certain calculations. Look for product called Marmox which can be bought at Zip Plumbing or some tile places. Also by Warmup NZ. There are other similar products around.

It'd also make OPs concept of using the slab as thermal storage even less viable.

SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


  #2679346 23-Mar-2021 15:46
Send private message

Handle9:

 

SATTV:

 

We are looking to put solar on our house to heat the hot water during the day, run the heat pumps in winter and under floor heating when we do the bathroom.

 

 

Don't expect this to work for underfloor heating unless you are doing in slab heating. Underfloor heating in bathrooms heats the tiles and that's about it. As soon as you switch it off it cools down really quite quickly, after an hour it's cold again.

 

That is fine, I am fully aware of that, my wife is disabled and has a real phobia of slipping on a wet floor, it means that the floor will dry better once we have a shower, we plan on putting in a wet room so she can just get to the shower and not step over anything.

 

If she does happen to slip as least the floor is warm :-)

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

SATTV

1332 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694142 17-Apr-2021 11:59
Send private message

So I had Harrisons out today, nice guy, made good sence and totally honest and by his own admission possibly cost him the sale, he does not want to install solar on our roof as it is getting old, in his opinion it needs to be replaced before they will install solar.

 

 

 

We have a 1966 decromastic roof tile and I know it is nearing the end of its life and one of my questions was going to be about replacing the roof but he beat me to it.

 

Shows me that he is honest and on to it, now the fun part of replacing the roof, I will possibly look at getting it strengthened at the same time, I do like the idea that the Americans and Canadians do by putting up ply, I like the idea of a solid barrier, makes working on the roof more secure.

 

Any recommendations on a roof replacement company?

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





