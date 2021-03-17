Hi All,

We are looking to put solar on our house to heat the hot water during the day, run the heat pumps in winter and under floor heating when we do the bathroom.

I am thinking a 5KW system.

I am looking for reputable installation companies to come and give me a quote.

I am not looking at a battery at this stage, maybe in the future.

There are some companies that will do a free install and still own and maintain the system - I am not interested in that, I want to own everything.

Harrisons have been contacted already.

John