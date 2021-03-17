Some interesting topics covered in that article....

- Power prices went negative. For a spot price customer thats quite good. An alert via the power retailer's app saying you can get paid to plug in your car and charge it up would create a bunch of demand.

- I understand with a bunch of coal and gas based generators on the network they cant shut them down easily, so it makes sense to cut the solar, though that is an unfortunate environmental situation. Instead they should be looking at pumped hydro to store that excess energy and create demand while they wait for the coal plants to be decommissioned. That would also be helpful long term.

- A quick google of ride through seems to imply that the inverter just stops exporting to the grid, but still allows importing. So the home could still in theory run on the rooftop solar, and wont be affected by high grid prices if they can capture enough energy to run the house from the rooftop. Someone correct me if I am wrong please.

- This I see is just another argument that you shouldn't be installing solar if you think you will earn money from the grid export. It should be an environmental (not easy to justify in NZ) or cost savings decision only.