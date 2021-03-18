Hey everyone,



I am not a certified builder, or a builder of any sort. I only watch videos and/ or read posts online about renovation.



I'm currently renovating the back end of my garage (sleep out) but am having difficulties finding solutions to a few questions, so any help is much appreciated.



The situation:



The whole garage (including sleep out) sits on a concrete slab (garage built 2009). There are currently cuts going across the slab (pictures provided) and some sections have risen over the years (5 - 10mm).



I feel there is also not enough height provided by the sliding door lower lip.



I can see outside through the framing. Not necessarily through the framing but the metal material used as the outside wall for the garage. I've included a photo but I can't explain it properly. Sorry.



I plan to use vinyl planks as my flooring.



The questions I would like answered:



Do I need to fill in these cut marks on the concrete slab with anything before laying down a vapor barrier or underlay of any sort?



Do I need to apply a sealant underneath the framing to prevent moisture from outside as well as the garage side.



Do you have any ideas as to overcome my door jam issue?



Would I need to do anything to the outside wall to prevent moisture or exposure after insulation has been installed?



Sorry if these questions have been answered but I have not come across these specific ones. Thank you in advance (I cannot upload pictures, sorry)