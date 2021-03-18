Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Garage concrete slab insulation ideas
MrBookaku

#283895 18-Mar-2021 15:36
Hey everyone,

I am not a certified builder, or a builder of any sort. I only watch videos and/ or read posts online about renovation.

I'm currently renovating the back end of my garage (sleep out) but am having difficulties finding solutions to a few questions, so any help is much appreciated.

The situation:

The whole garage (including sleep out) sits on a concrete slab (garage built 2009). There are currently cuts going across the slab (pictures provided) and some sections have risen over the years (5 - 10mm).

I feel there is also not enough height provided by the sliding door lower lip.

I can see outside through the framing. Not necessarily through the framing but the metal material used as the outside wall for the garage. I've included a photo but I can't explain it properly. Sorry.

I plan to use vinyl planks as my flooring.

The questions I would like answered:

Do I need to fill in these cut marks on the concrete slab with anything before laying down a vapor barrier or underlay of any sort?

Do I need to apply a sealant underneath the framing to prevent moisture from outside as well as the garage side.

Do you have any ideas as to overcome my door jam issue?

Would I need to do anything to the outside wall to prevent moisture or exposure after insulation has been installed?

Sorry if these questions have been answered but I have not come across these specific ones. Thank you in advance (I cannot upload pictures, sorry)

timmmay
  #2676547 18-Mar-2021 15:57
Perhaps you could upload your images somewhere the Imgur and link to them, it would make it easier to understand your question.

duckDecoy
  #2676549 18-Mar-2021 15:57
Perhaps upload your pictures to dropbox or imgur or something and then just point us to them.

MrBookaku

  #2676685 18-Mar-2021 18:45
I don't think I can edit the post to link pics so I'll leave links here.

 

 

 

Concrete cuts in slab:

 

https://imgur.com/ytluoPI

 

https://imgur.com/35J5emX

 

 

 

Door jam (if that is what it's called):

 

https://imgur.com/I1e9YBi

 

 

 

View of outside from inside the sleep out:

 

https://imgur.com/oRDZqK8

 

 

 

Framing that separates the garage and sleepout ( not sure if I need to seal under it just in case there is a spill from inside the garage part)

 

https://imgur.com/SRExJls

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 



Ge0rge
  #2676693 18-Mar-2021 19:31
Having recently laid plank flooring, you need to have nonmore than 3mm height difference across the floor. So either you'll need to grind the lips down, or use some sort of liquid self levelling compound to get rid of the lips.

The planking we used had an insulation material that was laid down first, once the floor was flat.

You'd be able to fill in the relief cuts with silicon easily enough, but that may not be required- You'd need to read the specific instructions relating to the planking you chose.

timmmay
  #2676699 18-Mar-2021 20:19
Suggest you get someone local to give you some advice, it's a bit tricky from your description and photos.

jonherries
  #2676701 18-Mar-2021 20:22
Might be useful if you zoomed out to give us some perspective - some of these comments could be more definitive if there was a wider angle.

I agree you will need to level the floor before laying the vinyl planks.

Those cracks are most probably expansion joints to prevent unplanned cracks in event of rapid temp. changes or earthquakes/ground movement.

If you don’t have moisture problems I would think hard about whether to do more than a self-levelling compound. given the slab was laid in 2009? I would have thought it would likely have polythene under it already - you could dig down on the outside to check.

Otherwise I would keep the cracks open and would probably just lay polythene down and stick it down somehow (maybe gun staple low on the framing around the edge - not sure about in the middle though, and you will want to minimise slippage of it. You might be able to apply the rubberised waterproofing they use in tiled bathrooms instead?

Jon

jonherries
  #2676705 18-Mar-2021 20:26
Re-reading I don’t understand how there is a gap between the floor and the framing - it should be sitting on the floor? If you can see out side that is bad. The cladding should go lower than the framing/floor level and or have a vapour barrier which means you wouldn’t be able to see out?

Jon



neb

neb
  #2676757 18-Mar-2021 22:12
Ge0rge: You'd be able to fill in the relief cuts with silicon easily enough, but that may not be required- You'd need to read the specific instructions relating to the planking you chose.

 

 

You may need to explain to the OP what relief cuts are, they're to deal with thermal expansion/contraction of the concrete. So as George says if you want to fill the you'd need something that can flex, however from that photo it looks like they've moved more than they should have...

Bung
  #2676783 18-Mar-2021 23:28
I would expect to see just a crack at the bottom of the cut. It looks like there's no reinforcing holding the slab together. If each piece can move it seems pointless trying to use any levelling compound.

