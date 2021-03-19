We have a 180L 3kW single element cylinder. Only times we have run out is when the switch got physically turned off by stuff in the storage cupboard, or we were using hot water in a quite unusual way (where running out wasn't a surprise). Should note that some are's are more aggressive with use of ripple control on cylinders than our area.

I think 3kW is a good element size, and while I would get a bigger cylinder if I could, given OP's situation, 180L should be fine.

Dual element setups don't really add value if you are just using grid power to run the cylinder, but are useful in the following situations:

Solar PV - Can have the bottom element (and thermostat) fed from a timer or solar controller to use power when solar is available. Top element can always be on to mean a smaller quantity of water is kept hot 24/7. Reduces the risk of running out of hot water, while keeping the bulk of the cylinder cold untill there is sun. Also provides protection from legionella bacteria (need to have the cylinder hot every so often to kill the bactera).

Solar thermal - As above, but turn the bottom element off during normal times

Solid fuel (wetback on wood burner) - As with solar PV, but turn off bottom element. Frankly if having daily fires, don't really need a dual element setup as the fire makes heaps of heat to get the cylinder hot.

Time of use power setup - have bottom element timed to use night power, and top element always on (reducing the risk of running out if a lot of water is used during the day).

So the big question is if you are likely to do any of those things during the lifetime of the cylinder.

With all the above setups, both elements can be be over-ridden to be on when you have a lot of guests. Still, despite having 2 x 2kW elements, I would guess that a single 3kW setup will have a faster reheat time, as the location of that top 2kW element means it can only be used when you nearly run out of hot water.

Generally duel element setups are on much larger cylinders (cura 300L), for something like a family of four, with a 180L you likely need to heat the entire cylinder all the time to avoid running out, so dual element might not be of much value if you have a family.

[edit] - might want to check electrical capacity. - my understanding is that 3kW is defacto standard for cira 180L cylinders. There is a chance that the initial specifier picked out a 2kW instead so that that cylinder and your under-bench cylinder can share a 20A circuit or something like that. Might need a wiring change to accommodate a 3kW cylinder.