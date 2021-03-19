Our 21 year old hot water cylinder has just started leaking out of the bottom. I had a z-wave flood sensor underneath it which alerted us to the leak as soon as it started so we're pretty happy with that purchase!
The current cylinder is a 180L VE model with 2kw element. I'm just wondering if it would be worth it to replace with a 3kw or dual element model instead of a like-for-like single element 2kw model? Unfortunately the installation area is very constrained and we won't be able to fit in a larger unit. It's going to be an absolute mission to remove and reinstall.
We normally have 2 people in the (4 bd) house but have up to 5 guests staying (rarely). Our family will grow at some point.
We haven't run out of water yet. There is an additional 45l cylinder installed in the kitchen which helps.
We were quoted around the $3k mark to replace which was higher than I was expecting but this was attributed to the surrounding valves and plumbing needing to be replaced and the super-constrained installation area.