richms: council have coverage limits which along with cost is stopping me doing everything here with concrete, but gravel is an option too.

OP definitely needs to look into this. Many councils have limits to the amount of non-permeable (roof's and concrete) and semi-permeable (deck over soil etc) surfaces on your site. Many modern builds are pushing the upper limits.

In short, soil with grass / vegetation on it will soak up some rainfall before water starts to run off. A non permeable surface like a roof or a concrete surface will almost immediately send all the rain that lands on it to the storm-water system. The latter is more taxing on council storm-water management infrastructure.

Some councils allow the use of rain water retention tanks in place of grass etc. These are quite popular with developers trying to squeeze more dwellings and carparks onto small sites.

I understand your reasons for wanting to get rid of grass, but think options other than heaps of concrete should be considered for aesthetic & drainage reasons.