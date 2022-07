I got Panasonic installed by HRV about six weeks or eight weeks ago. I don't recommend either Panasonic or HRV because:

The 7 day timer does not control mode on the indoor unit. You need the Wifi unit for that which costs extra.

HRV cannot get the WiFi going

The smell of the roof cavity (rat poison, borer poision, decades of dirt) gets into the house and HRV have not yet been able to fix it.

One small room gets more sun than the rest of the rooms. On hot days it's difficult to cool effectively unless I get into the ceiling to change the duct to put heats of air through that room. If I do that, and need heating, the room gets super hot.

In their defense HRV service is good though somewhat passive (I have to do problem solving and ask them to come out) and they're trying to remediate, but I'm not happy with the system capabilities or the outcome of the installers work right now.

So if your rooms are all about the same temp a basic system without room thermostats is fine, but otherwise I wouldn't recommend a system without room / duct control. Go for a top brand - Daikin and Fujitsu I think are leading.

Have a look at this thread. A Daikin through Blizzard with individual room temperature controls is pretty reasonably priced.

Update: As of today HRV with the help of Panasonic got the Wifi working, and with it the 7 day timer with mode control. It took them about 5 visits, after the first 3 the Wifi unit was replaced and they got it going a couple of visits later. They've made the system quieter by altering the duct positioning.

The smell issue I have an idea about. There's a ventilation duct outlet near the HVAC return vent, and when it's running we don't smell any bad smells. I suspect it's pulling air in from the ventilation duct, and that there's a leak in there between the diffuser and the motor that otherwise wouldn't be noticed. I think the lower pressure inside is pulling ceiling cavity air in through the gap in the ventilation duct in the ceiling.