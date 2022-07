Part of the Casa de Cowboy redo is replacing the deck surface. When the existing joists were exposed the cowboy nature of the build means there's some surface damage to the tops of some of the joists, and I'd like to seal them before they're reclad. Problem is that pretty much all outdoor timber weatherproofing assumes you want a nice coloured finish or whatever and can recoat periodically, while all I care about is a one-shot sealer that can look as bad as it wants because it won't be visible. If it wasn't for the ongoing fumes I'd slather diesel over it and let it soak in. Resene have their AquaPel, but that's more a water repellent and needs recoating, I just want something penetrating and probably oil-based to seal the timber, and single-coat rather than a standard paint sealer that then needs topcoating.

Any ideas other than the diesel?

Edited to anticipate the inevitable: Decking oil isn't the right thing, for starters it's often not even oil, and then you need multiple coats and constant recoating. I'm after a single-coat, can be ugly or unsightly, pentrating sealer.