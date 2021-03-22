Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre cement cladding water blasting: to be or not to be
chez

#283961 22-Mar-2021 15:20
I want to update the colour of the exterior wall of the whole house. I have a fibre cement horizontal lap siding and it needs updating (35 years old house). I read that water blasting is a no-no on fibre cement cladding. But the painting contractor (with good reputation) I talked to told me that water blasting is needed for the preparation. I even asked if low pressure or soft wash but he told me that it'd be hard water blasting. I'm on the end of my wits because this article is saying otherwise:

 

https://www.envirology.co.nz/water-blaster-water-injector/

 

 

 

Any ideas thrown are appreciated. Has anyone any experience with painting their wall with the same cladding and what did you do for preparation and how did it go? I had the house washed for the first time 8 years ago and water went inside through my shiplap ceiling. I found water dripping on the mattress.  That put me off from doing anything anymore. I was thinking I was causing more trouble than maintenance. 

Batman
  #2678671 22-Mar-2021 17:01
heh following with interest!




wellygary
  #2678677 22-Mar-2021 17:04
Take a scraping and get it tested for Asbestos.... If it comes back clear, then blast away....

 

if it is Asbestos tell the painter or get it removed......

froob
  #2678743 22-Mar-2021 18:45
I think it's generally not recommended to water blast your house as you say. Here's another example: https://www.weathertight.org.nz/maintenance/cleaning/

I would talk to a couple of other contractors (often a good idea to get two or three prices for a big job anyway).



chez

  #2678751 22-Mar-2021 19:22
wellygary:

 

Take a scraping and get it tested for Asbestos.... If it comes back clear, then blast away....

 

if it is Asbestos tell the painter or get it removed......

 

 

 

 

Asbestos isn't my concern. It's negative, tested from the past.

 

James Hardie website doesn't recommend high water pressure on the planks. But it seems that water blasting is the way to go of most painters here in NZ. I've spoken with two painting contractors and it's the same - water blasting.  

 

 

afe66
  #2679018 23-Mar-2021 09:46
Paintets are only dealing with state of things now. ?waterbkasting ok because they paint and done.

Board suppliers might be worried about water penetrative, rotting beams etc ,??

Bung
  #2679051 23-Mar-2021 10:43
Resene recommend their housewash what ever that is for getting rid of oxidised paint surface. I like to get up close and clean the house as you find things you need to fix. For rinsing off I use the waterblaster at a distance as you use less water. Obviously you don't direct water up at laps and flashings that are designed for rain coming the other way.

jm3

jm3
  #2679215 23-Mar-2021 12:21
I'm just about to start painting our house which is the same material and about 33yrs old. I find the fibre cement in some places such as around nail holes can get quite brittle, I personally would not water blast it.

I have bleached to kill any mould on the south side and down low on the boards and plan to use resene house wash. It's white and has a lot of oxidation (chalky). Definitely a lot slower than water blasting.

For north facing areas that are very chalky I will use sureseal pigmented sealer then prime and top coat.

Hopefully I won't have repaint for another 30yrs...



Bung
  #2679243 23-Mar-2021 13:08
You should repaint before then. Waiting until the paint is stuffed easily triples the work needed.

chez

  #2679398 23-Mar-2021 16:37
Bung: Resene recommend their housewash what ever that is for getting rid of oxidised paint surface. I like to get up close and clean the house as you find things you need to fix. For rinsing off I use the waterblaster at a distance as you use less water. Obviously you don't direct water up at laps and flashings that are designed for rain coming the other way.

 

Yeah, I read on Resene website what you said. It looks like whoever is going to do my house, they're going to use power washer. 

 

 

 

 

chez

  #2719007 6-Jun-2021 18:57
Update: Had a good result from using a reputable house washing company. I had a talk with the operator first regarding my concerns and he had a look. He and his team did a good job. No water ingress. 

 

And I had my painting done by a superb painting company too. Great value for my money and stress-free. 

