Hi All

I have a small garden pond and water feature with gold fish.

I have used the following cleaning tools but the suction is not that great with a garden hose.

https://www.amazon.com/Pool-Tools-30-152-Splasher-Vacuum/dp/B00DKX8UZG

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/aquapro-little-pond-sucker-with-3m-ribbed-hose_p4813072

I am looking at buying a proper pond vacuum that is run off the mains that has dual chambers.

Something like this:

https://www.clearpond.co.nz/product-category/swim-pool-ponds/pond-vacuums-swim-pool-ponds/

They are rather expensive, and not much choice from sellers in NZ.

The cheaper ones ($500), tend to have the single chamber, that means when the vac is full, it stops suction and you need to wait for it to drain from the bottom by gravity,

The Oase Pondvac 4 comes well reviewed, and has dual chambers so that you can keep using it continuously.

Cant use a shop wet and dry vac as this means having to drain it after every 12 secs.

I wonder if anyone has used one and can recommend any models that they have used?

I am thinking of buying one off Amazon although its a long wait.

Thanks