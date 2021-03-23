Hi,

Bit of a random question, but does anyone know of a place in NZ to buy clean flat steel / stainless / aluminium "coupons" for welding practice?

Coupons are what they seem to call them in the USA, here is an example: https://weldmetalsonline.com/collections/flat-metal-coupons

I am just starting out with TIG welding and wanting to practice, and curious if there are any places in NZ that sell these things ready to go. I could just go to a local engineering company and get them to guillotine up some sheet, but if there are some already ready to go, I would be keen to investigate that first.

Cheers