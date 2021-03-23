Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Workshop DIY Welding Practice 'coupons' - NZ
WanaGo

115 posts

Master Geek


#283978 23-Mar-2021 11:45
Hi,

 

Bit of a random question, but does anyone know of a place in NZ to buy clean flat steel / stainless / aluminium "coupons" for welding practice?

 

Coupons are what they seem to call them in the USA, here is an example: https://weldmetalsonline.com/collections/flat-metal-coupons

 

I am just starting out with TIG welding and wanting to practice, and curious if there are any places in NZ that sell these things ready to go. I could just go to a local engineering company and get them to guillotine up some sheet, but if there are some already ready to go, I would be keen to investigate that first.

 

 

Cheers

xcon
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2679163 23-Mar-2021 12:00
Hi, just curious what welder did you buy 😊

WanaGo

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2679312 23-Mar-2021 15:06
Hey, I got the Yeswelder 250P AC/DC, came highly recommended and quite a few reviews on YouTube too. Not arrived yet.

 

https://yeswelder.com/products/tig250p-acdc 

Ge0rge
1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2679348 23-Mar-2021 15:47
We just guillotine up sheet for our apprentices to practice on. I'd suggest that it would be worth asking local engineering firms if they have any scrap from other jobs they wouldn't mind selling you - often at a much better rate than buying a sheet yourself.



xcon
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2680123 25-Mar-2021 07:59
WanaGo:

 

Hey, I got the Yeswelder 250P AC/DC, came highly recommended and quite a few reviews on YouTube too. Not arrived yet.

 

https://yeswelder.com/products/tig250p-acdc 

 

 

 

 

I've been browsing at a few welders online myself , i've seen the Viper Mig 185 Mig/TIG

 

Looks to be around the same price range as the Yeswelder

WanaGo

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2680126 25-Mar-2021 08:15
xcon:

 

I've been browsing at a few welders online myself , i've seen the Viper Mig 185 Mig/TIG

 

Looks to be around the same price range as the Yeswelder

 

 

Cool - looks much like the Yeswelder MIG-205DS, which is also reviewed quite a lot on Youtube by a number of welding channels.

 

https://yeswelder.com/products/mig-welder-mig205

 

I was going for this one to start with, but I already had a MIG and really wanted HF start TIG, and at some point want to do Aluminium, so went with the one I did instead.

 

 

