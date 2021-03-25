

Helical / spiral heads are definitely the way of the future. Loads of youtube reviews that will do the pros and cons far better justice than I could.



I've got this one (diy, in no way a pro/experienced user) and very happy with it: https://www.machineryhouse.co.nz/W815



I think it's cheaper than most as it has fewer individual cutters than some. But it's been great for me. Robin Lewis has a review of this one on YouTube.