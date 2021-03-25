Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking for a new thicknesser, any advice?
Hwale

21 posts

Geek


#284019 25-Mar-2021 17:29
Send private message

I'm hoping to buy a new thicknesser and currently the two I'm eying up are the Dewalt 735 and the Carbatec 13inch spiral: https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/21700-carbatec-13-inch-spiral-head-benchtop-thicknesser 

 

 

 

The Dewalt seems to be pretty well liked from what I've seen but the Carbatec is slightly cheaper and has a spiral cutter which apparently is superior for a number of reasons, though I'm sure a cheap spiral cutter is worse than a quality straight cutter.

 

 

 

Does anyone have experience with the Carbatec machine? Any other options around the same price point you can recommend?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680612 25-Mar-2021 18:24
Send private message

Helical / spiral heads are definitely the way of the future. Loads of youtube reviews that will do the pros and cons far better justice than I could.

I've got this one (diy, in no way a pro/experienced user) and very happy with it: https://www.machineryhouse.co.nz/W815

I think it's cheaper than most as it has fewer individual cutters than some. But it's been great for me. Robin Lewis has a review of this one on YouTube.

angski
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2680737 25-Mar-2021 21:37
Send private message

I read in many reviews that the Dewalt is good one. I would not go for the carbatec as it might be hard to get spare parts.  

 

Toolshed has a sale

 

https://www.thetoolshed.co.nz/product/451-dewalt-thicknesser-portable-330mm-x-152mm 

 

If you get the Dewalt model, there are plenty of OEM accessories you can get from Amazon. The main thing is the cutterhead. They are not cheap. You can google it. Here is one good one. The price is good as well. LOL

 

https://www.amazon.com/Byrd-Tool-Shelix-cutterhead-Dewalt/dp/B008CS2QAE

 

 

 

 

k1w1k1d
1002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2680802 25-Mar-2021 22:22
Send private message

Here is a video from Dave Stanton on the Carbatec thicknesser.

 

Link not working, so just enter TH-BX330P into Google to see Dave's videos.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 