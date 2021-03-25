I'm hoping to buy a new thicknesser and currently the two I'm eying up are the Dewalt 735 and the Carbatec 13inch spiral: https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/21700-carbatec-13-inch-spiral-head-benchtop-thicknesser
The Dewalt seems to be pretty well liked from what I've seen but the Carbatec is slightly cheaper and has a spiral cutter which apparently is superior for a number of reasons, though I'm sure a cheap spiral cutter is worse than a quality straight cutter.
Does anyone have experience with the Carbatec machine? Any other options around the same price point you can recommend?