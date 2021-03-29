We have a rather unusual corridor that we want to keep warm.
It's 1.2m wide by 2.1m high by 12m long.
There's not enough room above the doors at each end to mount a heatpump, and we can't put ducts in the floor because it's concrete.
Our initial idea was to install a high-wall heatpump halfway along. However, one supplier suggested that would simple recirculate warm air about the middle, and said a low-level heatpump would spread the heat better.
Does anyone have any experience of this sort of setup, or any suggestions?