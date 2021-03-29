If you can place the floor mounted heatpump on a non-structural / load bearing wall, then you can cut studs and recess the unit into the wall. A builder may want to add a bit of framing to keep the wall sturdy, but your house won't fall down and you won't need an engineer, consents etc. The floor-mount heatpump we've got can be recessed by the thickness of wall lining, or recessed a further 80-90mm. If you did the latter, then it would only protrude about 125mm.

We've got one in a hallway, it's on a load-bearing wall, so it protrudes by the full depth of the unit, but it's not in the way of anything as the hallway is a bit wider. It's "tee shaped" and about 12m. I leave the automated vents off, manually set them with the left hand side hard left, the right hand side hard right. It heats the hallway very evenly, and bedrooms if you want that heat (we only very rarely do) more slowly, but quite effectively.