gzt

gzt

13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284091 30-Mar-2021 18:44
I'm long overdue for a stick-vac purchase. Which one? Dyson/model? Are other brand/models worth considering? 

 

Is the standard vac is still needed after purchasing a decent stick-vac? Maybe it makes sense to avoid spending on the top of the range if I still need to pull the  standard vac around occasionally.

 

Small house, runtime is not an issue. The main motivation is an easy access rack for random casual vacuuming. Mainly carpet. Floor tiles in the bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom we usually sweep and mop so no need for vac on tiles.

lNomNoml
1676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2684254 30-Mar-2021 18:52
I have 2 different $1000+ Dyson Animal vacuums, one a pull and one a stick vac, since we got the stick vac we use it 90% of the time and do a once over with the pull vac a month, the pull vac has more power but not by much, the stick vac is really good and does the job for a 2 beddy carpeted flat, we get a good 25 minutes out of it on the medium setting, For you I would recommend the stick vac.

 

 

 

See if you can get it here: https://www.extremeappliances.co.nz/Product/28627301

 

 

 

or try price match https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/household-appliances/vacuum-cleaners/vacuum-cleaners/portable-vacuum-cleaners/dyson-v10animal-v10-animal-cord-free-vacuum/prod182497.html 

 

 

 

I have these ones because we have 2 cats, if you don't have animals you can get away with the normal one (I think it's this one): https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/household-appliances/vacuum-cleaners/vacuum-cleaners/portable-vacuum-cleaners/dyson-v7motorhead-v7-motorhead-cord-free-vacuum/prod182496.html try and price match with these guys: https://www.100percent.co.nz/Product/27817601/Dyson-V7-Motorhead or https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/v7motorhead-dyson-v7-motorhead?tduid=6d25e875111278a302766d8e7bcd6161 

 

 

sir1963
1434 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684259 30-Mar-2021 19:00
Batteries, when they go you will need to throw the whole thing out.

 

80-90% of the cost for batteries for power tools is pure profit.

Loismustdye
826 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684283 30-Mar-2021 19:48
sir1963:

 

Batteries, when they go you will need to throw the whole thing out.

 

80-90% of the cost for batteries for power tools is pure profit.

 

 

depends on the brand, we’ve got the dyson v6, battery crapped out and I bought a third party battery for it, end result was it gave a longer run time and I’m still using the vac 6 years later.

 

in regards to dysons, pretty sure they will sell a new battery to you or you can go the third party route instead.

 


as handy as the dyson is, I would still rather use my Miele traditional style vac, approx 10 years old and still suctions as well as it did when purchased



nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684290 30-Mar-2021 20:02
I have always been a fan of Dyson stick. However, I end up buying a Samsung one recently because of a good deal. I don't think I'll ever go back to Dyson - better design, replaceable battery, nice stand and no touch bin is a plus

https://www.samsung.com/nz/vacuum-cleaners/stick/vs9000-vs20r/ 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74019 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684295 30-Mar-2021 20:11
sir1963:

 

Batteries, when they go you will need to throw the whole thing out.

 

 

Not sure if this is the case these days.

 

Anyway, we have a Dyson V11 Outsize Vacuum Cleaner and it's seriously amazing. We also have an old Dyson that you pull along. The difference is night and day. With the stick model you just grab it and go. With the other one you have to pull the cord, find a power outlet, pull the whole thing around and it will bump into furniture. With the stick there's nothing of this. The V11 Outsize model is really good - the larger head means you can clean the house very quickly - in our case a full battery can clean a 100 sq m house a couple of times plus casual usage when you notice something on the floor. 




Shindig
1169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2684299 30-Mar-2021 20:18
Our Dyson upright is still good for using to hoover out the car. 

 

Regardless of the attachments, just having that nozzle thin enough to get into the tight areas of the car interior is tops

 

 

 

I still use the V11 for the boot - on high power - looks like new!




scuwp
3571 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684303 30-Mar-2021 20:20
We have a Dyson V7 and love it.  It's not quite got the battery capacity to do our whole house but we only got it for the quick tidy up jobs.  Easily get 2 - 3 rooms out of it, and it does a great job.  We still have a plug in power vac, but it only comes out once a week at the most.  I doubt I would by a standard corded vacuum again, probably one of the bigger Dysons.    




Bung
4568 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684305 30-Mar-2021 20:23
We have a V11 for the house. It has a separate battery and is more effective than any conventional vac that we've had. I've kept the old vacuum for things like cleaning the car where a flex hose is easier to use.

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2684317 30-Mar-2021 20:47
Currently running the Electrolux PureF9

 

Honestly, Would go a dyson over what we have, the charging station pins reces overtime and the whole assembly is cheap and plastic feeling.

 

Suction is inferior and the outlet from the head to the chamber is disappointing. 

 

Battery life os OK, chamber cleaning after use is a PITA.  further filter cleaning is time consuming for little result

Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2684323 30-Mar-2021 20:58
Heard reviews of the Mi vacs a pretty good as well, cheaper too.

 

Check out what the peeps on OZbargain been saying about them.

mdav056
543 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684343 30-Mar-2021 21:57
Apart from out Dyson (hate!) we also have a cheap ShopVac (Bunnings?  Mitre-10?) wet and dry, mostly for the wet (roof leaked for a while, and people tip things over), and for sucking up abrasive builders stuff and the like -- You'd not want to use your Dyson on that kind of stuff!




rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2684395 30-Mar-2021 22:21
Also have the Dyson V11 Outsize as well - love it.  Replaced our old cord Dyson completely. Suction isn't quite as good but the turbo head is slightly better so it removed more pet hair it cleans the house very well compared to our mains powered Dyson (which is an Animal).  Its much improved over previous cordless generations so I would avoid older models.

 

Being able to walk around and clean quickly without worrying about cords makes it easier to do single room cleans repeatedly great if you have children messing the lounge 5 minutes after you've cleaned the entire house so much less effort.

Scott3
2804 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2684398 30-Mar-2021 22:42
Have the Mi 1C.

 

Prefer not to buy Chinese brands, but in this case the price jump to something like a dyson couldn't be justified.

 

Does fine, but noise is a little annoying, and it has nothing like the power of our plug in vacuum. Use it for for the likes of cleaning up minor messes in the kitchen to avoid dragging out the normal vacuum.

pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2684459 31-Mar-2021 07:58
We got the standard v11 just before lockdown last year. It was great to clean up the lounge/living space every day after kid etc. It also made life with the stairs so much easier. Not having to use an extension cord or move the plug to a new socket is great.

edge
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684464 31-Mar-2021 08:11
I'm another who would vote for the Dyson V11 Outsize.  Large head, large container, amazing pickup power - and we got ours on a deal with a spare battery thrown in.  Makes it easy to wait until battery is low, 10 seconds to swap it out, and you're away again.  Incredible job of picking up cat and dog hair.  If I sound like a fanboy, it's probably because I am :-)  Even my wife supports the (rather large!) capital investment!! Happy to see the back end of our traditional corded vacuum.





