Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhere to get basalt rocks

eph

eph

187 posts

Master Geek


#284111 31-Mar-2021 15:46
Send private message

Hi, I'm after some basalt volcanic rocks (black ones) for garden edging (so not big rocks). I've tried couple of landscape supplies, googling, etc. but can't find them anywhere. Any ideas where can I get them in Auckland area?

Thanks

Create new topic
panther2
186 posts

Master Geek


  #2684872 31-Mar-2021 16:28
Send private message

Have toy rung one of the quarries in auckland

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6308 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2685118 1-Apr-2021 01:35
Send private message

You said you tried google? “basalt quarry Auckland”.

 

https://vuksichandborich.co.nz/services/basalt-rock-supply/

 


https://www.google.com/search?as_q=Basalt+quarry+Auckland+&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=Nz&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eph

eph

187 posts

Master Geek


  #2685216 1-Apr-2021 09:46
Send private message

eracode:

 

You said you tried google? “basalt quarry Auckland”.

 

https://vuksichandborich.co.nz/services/basalt-rock-supply/

 


https://www.google.com/search?as_q=Basalt+quarry+Auckland+&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=Nz&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes, found that as well - but they've replied they only supply bulk quantities (whatever that means, I assume truck load)



frankv
5083 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2685230 1-Apr-2021 10:14
Send private message

Auckland is basically all basalt underneath the topsoil. Go to Rangitoto to get the freshest ones.

 

 

neb

neb
6395 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685374 1-Apr-2021 15:16
Send private message

eph:

Yes, found that as well - but they've replied they only supply bulk quantities (whatever that means, I assume truck load)

 

 

Run into exactly the same problem. The two options I found are:

 

 

1. Camp on Trademe looking for people with existing rocks to take away.

 

 

2. Drive around the more Westie parts of west auckland and look for places with a pile of rocks mouldering away on their property, go to the door and say "trade you a slab of beer for that lot".

 

 

#1 is less effort, some will eventually turn up if you're not picky about shape, size, and moving them.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 