Hi, I'm after some basalt volcanic rocks (black ones) for garden edging (so not big rocks). I've tried couple of landscape supplies, googling, etc. but can't find them anywhere. Any ideas where can I get them in Auckland area?
Thanks
You said you tried google? “basalt quarry Auckland”.
https://vuksichandborich.co.nz/services/basalt-rock-supply/
https://vuksichandborich.co.nz/services/basalt-rock-supply/
Yes, found that as well - but they've replied they only supply bulk quantities (whatever that means, I assume truck load)
Auckland is basically all basalt underneath the topsoil. Go to Rangitoto to get the freshest ones.
eph:
Yes, found that as well - but they've replied they only supply bulk quantities (whatever that means, I assume truck load)
Run into exactly the same problem. The two options I found are:
1. Camp on Trademe looking for people with existing rocks to take away.
2. Drive around the more Westie parts of west auckland and look for places with a pile of rocks mouldering away on their property, go to the door and say "trade you a slab of beer for that lot".
#1 is less effort, some will eventually turn up if you're not picky about shape, size, and moving them.