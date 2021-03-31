Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWater leak alarm recommendation - txt / WiFi notification
timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#284113 31-Mar-2021 16:44
Send private message

Can anyone recommend a water leak alarm that will notify us if something leaks while we're not in the house? The standard audio alarms from Amazon look fine, but won't help much if we're not home. Ideally we want to put one in the laundry, one in the bathroom, and one under the kitchen sink and have both a noise go off and a push notification / txt message if water is detected. I can Google it but I appreciate recommendations from people who have used them. No particular budget, might be worth a couple of hundred dollars to us, or we may just get the simple audio alarms. This one on Amazon for example.

 

We've had two laundry floods in the past year and the tidy up can take some effort / cost. We replaced the whole laundry after the first one, new machines and all, but the plumber didn't do things properly and a pipe came off.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
richms
25183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684879 31-Mar-2021 16:45
Send private message

I have a tuya based one off aliexpress in the basement. It worked fine when I tested it. The app notifications just get lost among all the other crap from apps tho.




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684882 31-Mar-2021 16:47
Send private message

Thanks Rich. I don't get many notifications, and I find them less reliable than say email. The Govee one from Amazon I just added to my post seems to send email which would work, and not bad three for US$50 with gateway.

OmniouS
377 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684898 31-Mar-2021 16:57
Send private message

We have a few of these paired with a Samsung Smart Things hub: https://www.activeautomation.co.nz/fibaro-flood-sensor

 

I was lucky with pricing - I got the sensors for about $50 off each on special, and the hub for 50% off from Spark.

 

 

 

After 1.5 years of having one placed on a paper towel under our old hot water cylinder, it alerted my fiance and me to a leak (audible alert and app notification) and no damage was caused.

 

I chose this particular sensor because it had the option of being hardwired to an alarm panel and separate 12V feed - not that I'm using those features at the moment.

 

 

 

I have played around with other z-wave and zigbee sensors using OpenHab etc but since I have a habit of experimenting with different software, I wanted the leak sensors on a separate, reliable system.



morrisk
307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2684951 31-Mar-2021 17:57
Send private message

I have just bought a Fibaro Flood Sensor - I bought the Homekit version but it also available in another version for non apple users.

 

A very neat small unit that when tested with very small amount of water sent notifications to all my Homekit places - phones, iPad, etc. Can also ask Siri what the state of the sensor is or the temperature is in the cupboard or the state of the battery.

 

My use is in a hotwater cupboard sitting in the tray that is under the cylinder to let me know should the cylinder ever develop a leak - I live in an apartment so this seems important particularly as the age of the cylinder is nearly 20 years.

 

The unit also is recording the air temperature and also will detect if it is moved - not sure that I need those features.  Not particularly cheap ($150 approx.) but available from NZ company Active Automation - shipped immediately. 

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685070 31-Mar-2021 21:51
Send private message

Thanks all :) The Fibaro looks good, but on the more expensive side. I'm currently looking at YoLink (Amazon, their site), four long range sensors and a hub for US$70. It alerts to app and optionally a siren when it goes off and reviews are really good. About NZ$120 with four water sensors and a loud alarm. I'll likely go for that unless something else comes up.

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2685072 31-Mar-2021 21:55
Send private message

I think Shelly do one. I got a couple of their temperature sensors. They’re WiFi over zigbee/zwave so need not controller.

Not as cheap as a xiaomi (zigbee). But cheaper than zwave. And unlike zigbee/zwave do not need a controller. I haven’t looked but I’d expect around the 20 euro mark


Took about 10 days from Bulgaria. If there’s an option look at the usb usb addon for it. But I expect it’s battery, possible cr123a like the temperature sensor




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

msukiwi
1511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2685074 31-Mar-2021 21:58
Send private message

timmmay:Thanks all :) The Fibaro looks good, but on the more expensive side. I'm currently looking at YoLink (Amazon, their site), four long range sensors and a hub for US$70. It alerts to app and optionally a siren when it goes off and reviews are really good. About NZ$120 with four water sensors and a loud alarm. I'll likely go for that unless something else comes up.

 

From their site: 

 

PLEASE NOTE:

 

  • YoLink products work only in the USA and Canada



davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2685080 31-Mar-2021 22:02
Send private message

https://shop.shelly.cloud/shelly-flood-wifi-smart-home-automation#68




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685083 31-Mar-2021 22:09
Send private message

Thanks David, looks interesting.

@msukiwi good spotting thanks. I asked them about it and they said it was about frequency and licensing, and a read of a few websites says using it in NZ it's possibly I might be tracked down and told off.

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685128 1-Apr-2021 06:08
Send private message

The Shelly product looks good if you just want one, about $33 plus shipping ($42 shipped or 3 for $115), it connects directly to WiFi. For more than one the Govee water leak detector from Amazon.com is good value at about NZ$65 for three and review well. I'll decide if I want one or three and likely order one of those. Thanks all :)

neb

neb
6395 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685376 1-Apr-2021 15:21
Send private message

timmmay:

Thanks Rich. I don't get many notifications, and I find them less reliable than say email. The Govee one from Amazon I just added to my post seems to send email which would work, and not bad three for US$50 with gateway.

 

 

Just a note about those, they'll almost certainly operate on a frequency and/or power level that's not legal in NZ. Depends on whether you're worried about that or not.

 

 

I'm using the Smartwares ones, they're pretty good, but again you have to get them from overseas.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74023 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685377 1-Apr-2021 15:30
Send private message

Anyone has tried Oval? I've seen a few ads on US-based TV lately.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685428 1-Apr-2021 16:20
Send private message

neb:
timmmay:

 

Thanks Rich. I don't get many notifications, and I find them less reliable than say email. The Govee one from Amazon I just added to my post seems to send email which would work, and not bad three for US$50 with gateway.

 

Just a note about those, they'll almost certainly operate on a frequency and/or power level that's not legal in NZ. Depends on whether you're worried about that or not. I'm using the Smartwares ones, they're pretty good, but again you have to get them from overseas.

 

Govee use 433MHz according to this page on their website, which according to this PDF on RSM.govt.nz is ok for short range devices (image below from the PDF). I think the Govee ones are ok for use in NZ, and they're what I'll probably get unless someone finds a good reason I shouldn't. Otherwise I'll look for a WiFi one as that's easy to comply with RF stuff, or just one that beeps if it detects water.

 

 

 

 

Oval look interesting, good marketing, many features, but a lot more expensive than most others.

 

Smartwares look good, but they're an audio alert rather than alerting on a phone which would be nice to have.

Bung
4571 posts

Uber Geek


  #2685436 1-Apr-2021 16:53
Send private message

Have you already gone as far as you can with floor drains, catch trays and hose stops? Unless you are next door getting a message is too late to do anything.

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685438 1-Apr-2021 16:59
Send private message

Bung: Have you already gone as far as you can with floor drains, catch trays and hose stops? Unless you are next door getting a message is too late to do anything.

 

Good ideas there. Floor drain might by tricky with a tiled concrete floor, but I might be able to go out through the wall / weatherboard as there's a low point there as it wasn't done quite flat. Catch tray wouldn't work in this situation. Hose stop would work on mains supply but last times things failed were a washer waste hose came off and before that a washer leak.

 

A message and having to drive 20 minutes home to stop a moderate flood is a lot better than coming home 8 hours later to find a significant part of the house or office underwater! But I get your point that it's of limited use.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 