Can anyone recommend a water leak alarm that will notify us if something leaks while we're not in the house? The standard audio alarms from Amazon look fine, but won't help much if we're not home. Ideally we want to put one in the laundry, one in the bathroom, and one under the kitchen sink and have both a noise go off and a push notification / txt message if water is detected. I can Google it but I appreciate recommendations from people who have used them. No particular budget, might be worth a couple of hundred dollars to us, or we may just get the simple audio alarms. This one on Amazon for example.

We've had two laundry floods in the past year and the tidy up can take some effort / cost. We replaced the whole laundry after the first one, new machines and all, but the plumber didn't do things properly and a pipe came off.