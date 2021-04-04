I have writing this in the hope someone may have come across a similar problem when they wanted to replace an oven but not have a new kitchen.

The AEG oven fits in an Alno Kitchen Cabinet and both were fitted at the same time (1990).

I think the AEG must be a slimline model, because all the ovens I have re-searched on-line require a bigger cabinet that what we have.

I have emailed AEG (NZ) but don't hold out much hope.

I don't really want to replace the whole kitchen because we need a new oven. We could go for an oven that sits on a bench top, but that is not ideal.

I have measured the cabinet space that the oven occupies and it is approximately: Width: 565, Depth: 550, Height: 595.

Even though the height is 595, the actual oven is 590 and the door must take up another 10 mm and the oven door does protrude outside the cabinet.

I am wanting a basic oven because we have found out with a lot of appliances, we don't use a fraction of the functions they provide.

On top of the oven cabinet is another shelf, on which we have put in a free standing microwave. The size of the space for the microwave looks to the same size as the oven cabinet space.