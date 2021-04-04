Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replace 31 year old AEG Built in Oven - Cannot find an oven to fit cabinet
alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284155 4-Apr-2021 08:47
I have writing this in the hope someone may have come across a similar problem when they wanted to replace an oven but not have a new kitchen.

 

The AEG oven fits in an Alno Kitchen Cabinet and both were fitted at the same time (1990).

 

I think the AEG must be a slimline model, because all the ovens I have re-searched on-line require a bigger cabinet that what we have.

 

I have emailed AEG (NZ) but don't hold out much hope.

 

I don't really want to replace the whole kitchen because we need a new oven. We could go for an oven that sits on a bench top, but that is not ideal.

 

I have measured the cabinet space that the oven occupies and it is approximately: Width: 565, Depth: 550, Height: 595.

 

Even though the height is 595, the actual oven is 590 and the door must take up another 10 mm and the oven door does protrude outside the cabinet.

 

I am wanting a basic oven because we have found out with a lot of appliances, we don't use a fraction of the functions they provide.

 

On top of the oven cabinet is another shelf, on which we have put in a free standing microwave. The size of the space for the microwave looks to the same size as the oven cabinet space.

 




 1 | 2
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6315 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686234 4-Apr-2021 09:34
F&P "60 cm" series wall ovens have the following specs:

 

Min inside width of cavity: 560 mm

 

Min inside height of cavity: 580

 

Overall width of oven facia: 598

 

Overall height facia: 597

 

I can't see the overall external width of your oven cabinet on your drawing but wouldn't these appliance dimensions fit?

 

Other brands' 60 cm models probably have similar cavity requirements.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Bung
4576 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686237 4-Apr-2021 09:41
Just checking, you need a new oven because?

Is the width that you are measuring at the front of the cabinet or between the sides of the cabinet? Does the hole have a face frame in front of it?

alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686249 4-Apr-2021 10:21
Bung: Just checking, you need a new oven because?

Is the width that you are measuring at the front of the cabinet or between the sides of the cabinet? Does the hole have a face frame in front of it?

 

 

 

It's dirty (LOL).

 

Between the sides of the cabinet. Yes, there is a face frame.




Goosey
2193 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686255 4-Apr-2021 10:34
Hey, have you tried these guys....

 

- really good at responding to questions. I’m pretty sure they also stock non brand options (usually made by the branded suppliers).

 

 

 

https://www.applico.co.nz/contact-us

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686267 4-Apr-2021 11:04
Hi, is that diagram from the cabinet spec or the AEG oven spec, if the latter I dont understand the problem, but maybe I missed something.

 

Cyril

Froglotion
193 posts

Master Geek


  #2686283 4-Apr-2021 11:54
Also surprised no oven will fit, looks pretty standard.

alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686284 4-Apr-2021 11:57
cyril7:

 

Hi, is that diagram from the cabinet spec or the AEG oven spec, if the latter I dont understand the problem, but maybe I missed something.

 

Cyril

 

 

From the AEG Oven Spec. (so the latter).

 

Please elaborate, because I am obviously missing something as well.

 

I just see Oven dimensions that mostly don't fit the hole.

 

All I want is a NZ oven to fit my cabinet dimensions.

 

 

 

 




Eva888
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686291 4-Apr-2021 12:19
Robin Hood Oven

Bung
4576 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686298 4-Apr-2021 12:54
alisam:

From the AEG Oven Spec. (so the latter).


Please elaborate, because I am obviously missing something as well.


I just see Oven dimensions that mostly don't fit the hole.


All I want is a NZ oven to fit my cabinet dimensions.


 


 



From what eracode posted the ovens could have a Face dimension that overlaps the rear part that goes into the cabinet so 2 sizes involved. What does your existing one look like?

cshwone
893 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686301 4-Apr-2021 13:03
The specifications generally quoted by retailers are the external dimensions. You need to look  manufacturers websites, at the data for specific ovens, and they will have the inset dimensions required by that oven.

 

 

 

https://resource.electrolux.com.au/Public/File/?Id=47976

 

 

 

The link above is to the current inset requirements for AEG 60 cm ovens. Seems pretty close to what you need

edge
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686321 4-Apr-2021 15:25
I think your biggest issue might be the depth.  While the AEG drawing has 530mm I see you suggest the actual cabinet depth is 550mm.  There are some ovens that will just squeeze in to a 550mm minimum cabinet depth but many other are 555 - 570, which would be no good without alterations.  There may be ones that are smaller but I simply don't know. May have to either talk with a retailer or check each model out yourself to find one that will actually fit your cabinet.  





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6315 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686409 4-Apr-2021 20:04
eracode:

 

F&P "60 cm" series wall ovens have the following specs:

 

Min inside width of cavity: 560 mm

 

Min inside height of cavity: 580

 

Overall width of oven facia: 598

 

Overall height facia: 597

 

I can't see the overall external width of your oven cabinet on your drawing but wouldn't these appliance dimensions fit?

 

Other brands' 60 cm models probably have similar cavity requirements.

 

 

If you look at the installation instructions (usually downloadable from the manufacturers’ websites - at least F&P’s are) you will find the type of measurements I’ve shown above. Based on the above numbers for required minimum cavity size and the measurements shown on your diagram, it looks fairly clear that a standard F&P 60 cm oven will fit in your cabinet. Most likely most other brands will too.

 

https://www.fisherpaykel.com/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-fpa-master-catalog/default/dw3da108da/technical-content/product/cooking/ovens/built-in-ovens/590777E-built-in-oven-install-manual-OB60SC-OB60NC-OB60SD-models-nz-au-gb-ie.pdf

 

@alisam Interested to hear what you think about this now.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6315 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686416 4-Apr-2021 20:43
alisam:

 

cyril7:

 

Hi, is that diagram from the cabinet spec or the AEG oven spec, if the latter I dont understand the problem, but maybe I missed something.

 

Cyril

 

 

From the AEG Oven Spec. (so the latter).

 

Please elaborate, because I am obviously missing something as well.

 

I just see Oven dimensions that mostly don't fit the hole.

 

All I want is a NZ oven to fit my cabinet dimensions.

 

 

You need to look at the dimensions of the back body of the new oven - not the overall width and height of the oven facia - and compare those to your cavity measurements. The body dimensions are usually shown only on the installation instructions. The facia doesn’t need to fit into the hole - it sits on the outside.

 

The F&P “60 cm” ovens require minimum 560 cavity width - you have 560. They require minimum 580 height - you have 595.

 

It’s very likely that your original AEG is a standard 60 cm oven - not some special slimline or compact model.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686437 4-Apr-2021 22:07
Feeling a lot happier now I have seen the F&P and AEG installation notes.




neb

neb
6410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686439 4-Apr-2021 22:10
alisam:

I think the AEG must be a slimline model, because all the ovens I have re-searched on-line require a bigger cabinet that what we have.

 

 

Ugh, I feel your pain. "Slimline" is actually Italian for "doesn't fit any standard bakeware/cookware you try to put in it". Got the same problem with the Casa's... whatever-it-is oven, I think it's a Smeg, named because it was designed by Smegheads.

 

 

Plus, the front panel and manual were created by engineers. You can actually get a feel for the code running on the 4-bit microcontroller by looking at the front-panel buttons and the order you have to push them in to bake stuff. We never even try and run it on anything other than full manual operation, i.e. "start" and "stop" as the only controls.

