Yeah I am in the planning stages of a new build and looking into lighting systems. I am all but sold on KNX as the 240VAC actuators - I don't have prices yet (and I believe they aren't cheap) but you can get multi-channel relay and dimmer modules that mount directly in your distribution board (DIN mounts) which you wire each light load up to.

You then have the choice of running KNX cable to each light switch and stumping up for KNX switches - which again I don't believe are cheap. You then program up each switch to link it to one of the relays or dimmers. The programming software is not free but around EUR200 for a license to manage you whole home (apparently). This system, whilst not cheap, is pretty robust by all accounts. Each switch "talks" directly to the light (via relay or dimmer) directly over the KNX bus - there is no central controller.

The alternative, which I am looking at doing, is to run CAT6 from each light switch back to a central hub, and then have a big Arduino Mega monitoring each switch for changes - i.e. short press, long press, double-press etc - and publishing these events over MQTT. I will then buy a KNX IP gateway which gives you IP control of any device on the KNX bus. Then I will use Node RED to monitor the switch MQTT topics and send commands to the KNX bus to switch the relays/dimmers. This is a design I came across watching Jon Oxer from Superhouse.tv (from Melbourne).

Retrofitting for sale would involve buying KNX switches and running the KNX bus over the CAT6, or running KNX cable (pretty cheap) alongside my CAT6 from the outset, as a fallback (I will probably end up doing this).

KNX is an open standard so there are hundreds of manufacturers. From pretty basic gear to very high end stuff - Google "Basalte KNX"...

But I haven't been able to find anything else that provides hard wired control of lights, particularly dimmers, that is certified and robust/mature. Would be very interested if someone had some other suggestions!