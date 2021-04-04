First of all, what a name. Dragon flooring board! Secondly, has anyone used this? Any feedback?

I'm replacing approx. 1mx1m of old rimu t&g floorboards in the toilet. They look like crap and smell like crap. Not surprising since they're 60 yrs old.

Since the (sub)floor will get covered over anyway, I just need the right thickness, and don't see the point of messing about with recycled t&g floorboards. Would be a lot easier to put a few floor joists across the opening and stick the Dragon board on top.