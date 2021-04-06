Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHelp me fault find my air compressor
elpenguino

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#284199 6-Apr-2021 20:00
Send private message

Click to see full size

 

Gzers,

 

I'd appreciate your advice. I inherited this compressor which is a nice compact unit although the tank looks like mebbe 6-9 litres.

 

The problem, it does not increase the tank's air pressure according to the little gauge.

 

When the motor runs, the gauge doesn't move - not even a little bit.

 

What I have done so far is disconnect the pipe from the compressor head, circled in red. When I ran the motor with my thumb over the outlet, I could feel a little pressure building under my thumb.

 

Should I feel LOTS of pressure? i.e. should the compressor blow my thumb off the pipe?

 

If it's not the compressor I'm not sure where to look next.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
13641 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2687533 6-Apr-2021 20:05
Send private message

Broken gauges are common.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2687540 6-Apr-2021 20:26
Send private message

The pressure switches often have a pipe going to them for an 'unloader valve' - this empties the pressure out of the compressor itself (but not the tank) when it stops, so the motor can start easier when it cycles again. If that valve gets stuck open, you'll never build up pressure, but you should hear hissing.

 

You should be able to build up noticeable pressure with your finger on the output pipe even just spinning the motor by hand. You might be able to pull the cylinder head and check the valves appear to be OK.

elpenguino

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2687542 6-Apr-2021 20:29
Send private message

gzt: Broken gauges are common.


When I undo the water drain plug on the tank there's no hiss. Not even a little bit.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



Bung
4578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2687544 6-Apr-2021 20:32
Send private message

If you aren't getting any pressure there won't be anything for the gauge to measure. It could be a broken reed valve. See https://www.about-air-compressors.com/make-your-own-compressor-reed-valve/ for ideas.

elpenguino

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2687545 6-Apr-2021 20:37
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

The pressure switches often have a pipe going to them for an 'unloader valve' - this empties the pressure out of the compressor itself (but not the tank) when it stops, so the motor can start easier when it cycles again. If that valve gets stuck open, you'll never build up pressure, but you should hear hissing.


You should be able to build up noticeable pressure with your finger on the output pipe even just spinning the motor by hand. You might be able to pull the cylinder head and check the valves appear to be OK.



On this one, the silver pipe goes directly from the head to the tank, then branches off to the pressure switch (orange).

Does that mean it can't have a unloader valve?
I can examine more closely for one, now I know they're a thing.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

elpenguino

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2687546 6-Apr-2021 20:40
Send private message

Bung: If you aren't getting any pressure there won't be anything for the gauge to measure. It could be a broken reed valve. See https://www.about-air-compressors.com/make-your-own-compressor-reed-valve/ for ideas.


Ok, might be time to take the head off. After reading the page.....




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 