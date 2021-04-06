elpenguino

Gzers,

I'd appreciate your advice. I inherited this compressor which is a nice compact unit although the tank looks like mebbe 6-9 litres.

The problem, it does not increase the tank's air pressure according to the little gauge.

When the motor runs, the gauge doesn't move - not even a little bit.

What I have done so far is disconnect the pipe from the compressor head, circled in red. When I ran the motor with my thumb over the outlet, I could feel a little pressure building under my thumb.

Should I feel LOTS of pressure? i.e. should the compressor blow my thumb off the pipe?

If it's not the compressor I'm not sure where to look next.