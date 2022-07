I'm surprised a plumber would tell you that you can install a relief valve yourself. That's definitely not something you can legally do yourself.

The benefit of having a relief valve is that you can get rid of the pipe on your roof, and you can often squeeze a bit more pressure out of your system by running it at it's rated pressure (76 kPa).

But I wouldn't waste the money and effort on such an old cylinder. Better to take the opportunity to upgrade to mains pressure. Or even put in a newer second hand low pressure cylinder. There are loads of LP cylinders less than 10 years old on Trademe for a couple of hundred dollars because people remove them to upgrade to mains pressure electric or instant gas.