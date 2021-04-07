

Another (harebrained?) band-aid idea: make the crack wider, and fill that gap instead. Hear me out here:



If the crack is horizontal or vertical this will probably work better than a diagonal crack, but if you cut it wider now (say, 5-7mm, score it and cut neatly with a craft knife and ruler). Clean it well and fill with the flexible filler your builder has suggested - but keep in mind that some fillers are unsuitable for larger gaps as they don't cure well or will sag out of larger gaps before curing. Paint over it as recommended.



All going well, the larger gap will still close by 2mm, but the percentage compression will be ~30% rather than ~90%, and the bulge should be noticeably smaller, require less elasticity and be less likely to damage the paint covering it. And it should handle occasional larger shifts.



In theory.



Full disclosure: I had this problem but ended up going the route of relining the section of wall, so never got to test it out. Would be thrilled if you gave it a shot and let me know if it works 😂