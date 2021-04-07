Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYContinuous spouting (steel) versus Marley PVC
chez

52 posts

Master Geek


#284213 7-Apr-2021 19:14
Send private message

I want to replace my guttering around the house. I have PVC now and it has reached the end of its life. I got quotations for continuous spouting and PVC. In my dismay, PVC comes with a hefty price, 2x the price of the colour steel continuous spouting. Unbelievable. Now, we are talking about thousands and not just a couple of hundreds here that's why I can't stop scratching my head.

 

Old thread about guttering was in 2017 and majority was voting for PVC. But it's been 4 years and currently, steel appears to be more affordable than the monopolised PVC spouting in the country now. Anyone who has colour steel continuous spouting? Any ideas about this?

Bung
4582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688058 7-Apr-2021 21:27
Send private message

$1000s? How many metres of spouting are you talking about?

jonathan18
6136 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2688081 8-Apr-2021 06:07
Send private message

When we replaced our guttering about four years ago we didn’t even think of quoting for PVC, as it just wouldn’t have suited our 1920s house - could that be a factor in deciding what is more suitable in your situation? 

 

We remain totally happy with the results of continuous colour steel. We even thought about getting the down pipes in steel but in the end were turned off by the chance of dents. Would certainly do the same in a similar situation.

Bung
4582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688094 8-Apr-2021 08:07
Send private message

How much of that is just down to colour? It is possible to paint the stark white pvc. The Stormcloud profile exactly matched the original spouting on my parents 1921 house.



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688131 8-Apr-2021 08:54
Send private message

I wouldn't even consider plastic, as you have discovered it is expensive, requires expansion joints which eventually leak and try leaning a ladder against it once it has gone brittle ...

 

plastic down pipes are fine. They can be painted just fine as long as you use a etch primer. The only down side (if you can call it that) of continuous metal is that you will need to "get a bloke in"




Matthew

timmmay
18524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2688133 8-Apr-2021 08:57
Send private message

mdooher:

 

I wouldn't even consider plastic, as you have discovered it is expensive, requires expansion joints which eventually leak and try leaning a ladder against it once it has gone brittle ...

 

 

Yeah my shed PVC gutters leak in places where it was installed by someone not very good at it. The main house gutters were installed by a good plumber and they're fine.

 

Seems odd that PVC costs more than metal though.

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688135 8-Apr-2021 09:01
Send private message

timmmay:

 

mdooher:

 

I wouldn't even consider plastic, as you have discovered it is expensive, requires expansion joints which eventually leak and try leaning a ladder against it once it has gone brittle ...

 

 

Yeah my shed PVC gutters leak in places where it was installed by someone not very good at it. The main house gutters were installed by a good plumber and they're fine.

 

Seems odd that PVC costs more than metal though.

 

 

to make things worse I'm pretty sure Marley have just signalled another 7% price increase to go with one they just did




Matthew

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2692152 13-Apr-2021 16:30
Send private message

Okay, I'll give you the figure. I don't know the measurement of my gutter but it's all around the house, 2 storey-house. The colour steel is 2K while the PVC is standard white classic, 4.5K  and 5.5K coloured on storm cloud. These quotes are from two different companies. 

 

I gathered that Marley is the only PVC spouting manufacturer in the country, hence, they control the pricing. 



chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2692159 13-Apr-2021 16:40
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

When we replaced our guttering about four years ago we didn’t even think of quoting for PVC, as it just wouldn’t have suited our 1920s house - could that be a factor in deciding what is more suitable in your situation? 

 

We remain totally happy with the results of continuous colour steel. We even thought about getting the down pipes in steel but in the end were turned off by the chance of dents. Would certainly do the same in a similar situation.

 

 

 

 

How is it holding up? Any problem with rusts? This is what the old thread (2017) commented about that was why they voted for PVC. How do you maintain it since it's been installed? 

mattwnz
18695 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692164 13-Apr-2021 16:57
Send private message

What's the longest you can get coloursteel spouting in? I think one issue is joins. You also have to use sealant which eventually fails,  and also making sure that it has the correct falls so you don't get it ponding water. I personally like PVC ones, mainly because it is more DIY, and easy to repair and uses solvent joints.  I didn't realize it was more expensive, I don't think that always used to be the case, but if you are DIYing it, it should be cheaper. 

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2692205 13-Apr-2021 18:22
Send private message

I'm not going up to the ladder or even scaffolding and do this stuff. I've just had broken rib and on recovery so to DIY on this isn't an option. 

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2692208 13-Apr-2021 18:27
Send private message

From what I gathered, Coloursteel continuous spouting has no breaks or joins other than the corners. 

mattwnz
18695 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692224 13-Apr-2021 19:16
Send private message

chez:

 

From what I gathered, Coloursteel continuous spouting has no breaks or joins other than the corners. 

 

 

 

 

Is that because it is rolled onsite? I understand they can roll it on site with copper, which is soft, but don't know if they can do it with all colorsteel gutter profiles. Do they do box 125 gutters for example onsite? I am wondering what the maximum length of metal gutter they can normally transport to a site. 

JayADee
2042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692247 13-Apr-2021 20:01
Send private message

I had mine re-done in pvc a few years ago (3?) in grey with white down pipes. I like it. It replaced the white pvc that was here when we moved in 20 years ago, most of which was still in reasonable condition except one section someone really messed up. We're close enough to the coast that possible air born salt  was a consideration. It's true about not leaning ladders on it though.

djtOtago
818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692255 13-Apr-2021 20:20
Send private message

@mattwnz

They can roll the colour steel on site.

 

see https://continuous.co.nz/ They have a few videos.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2730881 18-Jun-2021 21:57
Send private message

Update: I've decided to get the colour steel continuous spouting. So far, so good. I'm quite happy with how it looks with my newly painted house. Let's see how the corner joints hold up when heavy rain pours.  

