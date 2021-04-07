I want to replace my guttering around the house. I have PVC now and it has reached the end of its life. I got quotations for continuous spouting and PVC. In my dismay, PVC comes with a hefty price, 2x the price of the colour steel continuous spouting. Unbelievable. Now, we are talking about thousands and not just a couple of hundreds here that's why I can't stop scratching my head.

Old thread about guttering was in 2017 and majority was voting for PVC. But it's been 4 years and currently, steel appears to be more affordable than the monopolised PVC spouting in the country now. Anyone who has colour steel continuous spouting? Any ideas about this?