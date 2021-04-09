off hand I can't think of a particular regulation that requires TRS to be replaced, what it comes down to is "IS it Electrically unsafe?" generally it is a judgment call by your electrician, you only have to look at it the wrong way and the insulation falls off, your electrician is telling you that he will not tap in to an existing TRS circuit as he will not be able to leave it in a electrically safe condition, by law an electrician must leave his work electrically safe. Basically he is covering his butt and I would not blame him.

If the TRS is in poor condition you should explore the possibility of getting it replaced sooner than later, you have been made aware of the poor condition of your wiring, not doing anything about it will come back to bite you later. This is the kind of wiring that leads to house fires.