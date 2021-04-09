Hi all, my house was built in 1953 and has the old TRS wiring (the rubber stuff). I understand this is common in houses this age and they say getting houses re-wired to modern cable is a good idea for safety although this is well out of my budget.
In the past I have had an electrician add down lights to the kitchen and he tapped into the TRS wire which feeds the main kitchen light.
Now I have asked another sparky to move a light in my bedroom (which would require the cable to be extended) but he is saying they can not legally add to TRS wiring and that circuit would have to have new cable installed making the job a lot bigger and more costly than I was hoping.
My question is, is it actually illegal for a sparky to add to TRS wiring? Or is my sparkey after more money?