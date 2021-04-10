I'm getting more into home workshop projects, mostly woodworking stuff like cabinetry and furniture. I'm seriously thinking about some higher quality equipment, especially a table saw or combination unit. These can be *quite* a big investment though so wanted to look and touch before committing. I live in Wellington so no Carbatec, Machinery House, Machines r us, Jack's etc that are geographically convenient.



Does NZ have any kind of woodworking show focussed on home workshop machinery? I've found a few that demonstrate wood turning type ones, and some trade-only shows at the industrial end. Wellington has a maker faire which is awesome, but is more electronics, 3d printing and hobby focussed. Happy to travel for the right show.



Anyone aware of anything else? Otherwise it might be flights to Auckland and a rental car.