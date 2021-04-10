Over the last month the bathroom hand basin hot water flow from the faucet has decreased a little and pulsates slightly, at about a 0.7sec period.

Having read on GZ of failures of under sink flexi-hoses, I am beginning to wonder if the hot water hose is delaminating.

Hot water flow from the same under floor pipe work to the shower and to the bath appears to remain unaffected.

There is a tempering valve back at the hot water cylinder that may affect flow but as I have mentioned the shower and the bath flows appear unaffected.

The hot water cylinder is about 3 to 4 metres away from the bathroom outlets and I doubt that the amount of water in the under floor pipe work would pulsate very fast.

I have checked the faucet outlet nozzle filter and I have not seen any gunge.

I took a brief look under the basin to see if the flexi hose could be replaced, but it looks like the hose dissapears into the faucet and may be an integral part of the faucet.

Here are a few pictures related to the issue.

The following snapshots were taken from a video and show the small change of flow and deflection from the faucet nozzle. Not much to go on....