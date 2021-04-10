Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gaz963

#284273 10-Apr-2021 19:05
Hi,
We have an existing square skylight (square 400x400 ceiling diffuser) bought at Bunnings a few years ago for ~$400, but they no longer sell them (only the round ones) and want to install another one, but match square for square for athesetics. Does anybody know of any vendors in NZ selling square skylights/sun tunnels under $1000?

 

I've searched & searched to no avail. My original 400x400 sun tunnel is from ezyliteskylights.com.au, but they won't ship to NZ & Bunnings have told me they won't import them (& it would cost a bomb to ship one over).

 

Any pointers to (reasonably priced) vendors in NZ for square sun tunnels much appreciated.

 

Many thanks

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2690700 10-Apr-2021 19:31
It would help if you told us more about the situation/location where this is to be installed and maybe some photos.

 

If you’ve searched unsuccessfully for a square product, maybe you could compromise by installing a 350 mm circular SolarTube unit and finish it and partially disguise it with a square frame on the inside to match it aesthetically as closely as possible to your existing one.




gaz963

  #2690817 11-Apr-2021 10:50
Sorry, below is a pic of the existing square skylight, where I am needing to buy something similar in NZ for another room. That is a good thought re installing a round skylight and putting a square (false) diffuser over the round diffuser in the ceiling, except we'd see round sunlight coming through a square box on the ceiling (since sunlight still coming through a round diffuser) so would look a bit odd, but it is an intriguing option I hadn't thought of.

 

 

Thanks

richms
  #2690821 11-Apr-2021 10:54
I would just recess some 600mm LED panels and not worry about the roof leaking problems that I have always had with any roof penetration like that.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2692394 14-Apr-2021 06:32
@gaz963 Just heard an ad on the radio for these guys so had a look at their website. Are you aware of them?

 

https://www.skylightspecialists.co.nz

 

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2692395 14-Apr-2021 06:36
richms:

 

I would just recess some 600mm LED panels and not worry about the roof leaking problems that I have always had with any roof penetration like that.

 

 

@richms Can you show a link to the type of product you’re recommending?




