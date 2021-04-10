Hi,

We have an existing square skylight (square 400x400 ceiling diffuser) bought at Bunnings a few years ago for ~$400, but they no longer sell them (only the round ones) and want to install another one, but match square for square for athesetics. Does anybody know of any vendors in NZ selling square skylights/sun tunnels under $1000?

I've searched & searched to no avail. My original 400x400 sun tunnel is from ezyliteskylights.com.au, but they won't ship to NZ & Bunnings have told me they won't import them (& it would cost a bomb to ship one over).

Any pointers to (reasonably priced) vendors in NZ for square sun tunnels much appreciated.

Many thanks