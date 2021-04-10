I'm looking to tidy up and improve my home networking wiring.

I have some computer equipment in an internal garage that's located underneath an upstairs cupboard (give or take 7ish metres) to which I'd like to run 1 x 12-core pre-terminated SM fibre cable, and 2 x CAT6 cables.

I can drill through the flooring in the corner of the cupboard and install conduit- something like this would be easy enough to install cleanly:

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-corrugated-conduit-medium-duty-25mm-x-20m-2621b-20_p4330841

My question is, if I install and run cables in the above conduit, would that meet building requirements? Cheers