Quick check before I look to install some conduit
OmniouS

#284274 10-Apr-2021 22:04
I'm looking to tidy up and improve my home networking wiring.

 

I have some computer equipment in an internal garage that's located underneath an upstairs cupboard (give or take 7ish metres) to which I'd like to run 1 x 12-core pre-terminated SM fibre cable, and 2 x CAT6 cables. 

 

I can drill through the flooring in the corner of the cupboard and install conduit- something like this would be easy enough to install cleanly:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-corrugated-conduit-medium-duty-25mm-x-20m-2621b-20_p4330841

 

 

 

My question is, if I install and run cables in the above conduit, would that meet building requirements? Cheers

snnet
  #2690732 10-Apr-2021 22:12
you may need something a bit bigger possibly, not sure -- next size up is 32mm. There's nothing against the building code to just clip these cables but I'd probably at least want the fibre to be protected. That flex conduit is okay for inside, if you were needing some outside I would opt for solar rated.

Wheelbarrow01
  #2690734 10-Apr-2021 22:42
One thing to be aware of is the potential for vehicle exhaust fumes from the garage to pass through the conduit/duct into the upstairs area.

 

TBH I am not sure what the NZ regs are in relation to preventing exhaust fumes in internal access garages from seeping into living areas of the house, but I know in some other countries there are regulations to prevent/minimise this (airtight doors, sealed ducting etc).

sparkz25
  #2690737 10-Apr-2021 22:52
What about Neat Capping known as Mini Trunking?

 

Like this https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/marley-mini-trunking-3m-25x16mm-white/p/103197

 

Then you wouldn't have to feed all the connectors of the pre terminated fiber lead through the conduit



OmniouS

  #2690740 10-Apr-2021 23:43
If I was purchasing the cable myself, I would have bought something shorter with LC connectors at each end but I was given the following kit:

 

15m MTP OS2 trunk cable https://www.fs.com/au/products/73706.html

 

MTP to 6x LC Duplex Cassettes https://www.fs.com/au/products/57016.html and https://www.fs.com/au/products/57037.html

 

 

 

I could potentially do a hybrid run with flexi conduit between floors (I can't get up close to where the hole will come through in the garage), and the mini trunking around the garage.

 

 

 

Good point regarding protection from exhaust fumes - I'll definitely keep this in mind and make sure everything is properly sealed.

 

 

 

I might try first with the 25mm before going up to the 32mm. The CAT6 cable I have has around a 6mm diameter, and the fibre cable diameter is about 2.5mm. I could pull the fibre cable with connectors through and then the CAT6 afterwards. Bunnings sells some cable lube which I could try as well.

cyril7
  #2690757 11-Apr-2021 06:57
25mm will be fine for an mpo plus 2x cat6 run, no lube needed.

If it was 12x lc connectors instead of the mpo then you would have a problem.

Cyril

mdooher
  #2690826 11-Apr-2021 11:26
Wheelbarrow01:

 

One thing to be aware of is the potential for vehicle exhaust fumes from the garage to pass through the conduit/duct into the upstairs area.

 

TBH I am not sure what the NZ regs are in relation to preventing exhaust fumes in internal access garages from seeping into living areas of the house, but I know in some other countries there are regulations to prevent/minimise this (airtight doors, sealed ducting etc).

 

 

holy crap, how long do you run your car for in your garage 😋




Matthew

Daynger
  #2690831 11-Apr-2021 11:46
sparkz25:

 

What about Neat Capping known as Mini Trunking?

 

Like this https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/marley-mini-trunking-3m-25x16mm-white/p/103197

 

Then you wouldn't have to feed all the connectors of the pre terminated fiber lead through the conduit

 

 

 

 

This.

 

Itll be alot easier and also be a neater job at the end.

 

Feeding easily bendable cables through a long flexi conduit is sanity testing at best and even saddled up will still be a little bendy between the saddles and wont look tidy.



snnet
  #2690898 11-Apr-2021 16:06
Neat cap / mini trunking may be problematic depending what is above/below/behind where it will run - it does look nicer if its possible to do but you may wind up having to drll thru a lot more

 

