I'm struggling with my Ohms Law and would love a second opinion. Basically I can't find a 240V 3.5" router to use with the likes of the Kreg or JessEm router lifts, so I considering using a 120V router with a step down transformer. I'm looking at the Bosch 1617 and DeWalt 617 or 618 They both use 12 amps at 120 volts. Can I round that up to 1500 watts? If so can I use a 2000watt step down transformer to run it here, or is there more to it? A 3000W step up/down transformer can be got for US$110 (plus US$100 shipping). (is there an affordable source in NZ?) 1500W transformers are about US$90 on Amazon.
The back story to this is that I have been waiting since last November for a Triton TRA001 router from Carbatec, but there is world wide shortage (as in there aren't any) of the 240volt versions. I've been using a TRA001 for the last few years at the Blenheim Menz Shed and like that it can be table mounted without needing a Lift. Carbatec list the TRA001 for NZ$629. A JessEm lift, Bosch router and step down transformer work out to nearly twice that at NZ$1120! It's the sort of difference that would have spitting blood if took the 120 volt option and the Triton routers were back in stock the next day!