I feel your pain!

Not really answering your direct question I know, but...

I have a Makita RTC0700 that I use temporarily jigged up when I need a router table. While it is small and looks like a laminate trimmer, it has a 710W (i.e. a tick under 1 HP) variable speed, soft start motor that has handled most of the things I have thrown at it. Only a 1/4 inch collet though. These are available by order at Bunnings. I have the fixed base version. You can't adjust the height from the top of the table but would likely work fine with a basic router lift.

This AEG router is available in Australia and in Europe (hugely recommended by some of the German woodworking youtubers). The Australian version obviously has the NZ plug and everything and works out of the box with 240V. Can be adjusted from on top of the router table with a key. No idea why it isn't available here. I haven't tried my luck with AEG or Bunnings for a special order, but you could try that or some kind of shipping service (or Australian friend).

Finally, I've had good feedback about the Toolshed routers. I'm not sure, but I suspect the Topmaq ones are from a similar OEM source. Haven't used them myself, but from the looks of things you would be able to undermount and use the depth adjustment fine tuning to move up and down without a lift. And cheap as chips so might be worth a trial run if it could save you the thick end of $1000.

Would be keen to hear how you get on.