Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRunning 120V Power Tools in NZ

TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284277 11-Apr-2021 12:39
Send private message

I'm struggling with my Ohms Law and would love a second opinion.  Basically I can't find a 240V 3.5" router to use with the likes of the Kreg or JessEm router lifts, so I considering using a 120V router with a step down transformer.  I'm looking at the Bosch 1617 and DeWalt 617 or 618 They both use 12 amps at 120 volts.  Can I round that up to 1500 watts?  If so can I use a 2000watt step down transformer to run it here, or is there more to it?  A 3000W step up/down transformer can be got for US$110 (plus US$100 shipping).  (is there an affordable source in NZ?)  1500W transformers are about US$90 on Amazon.

 

The back story to this is that I have been waiting since last November for a Triton TRA001 router from Carbatec, but there is world wide shortage (as in there aren't any) of the 240volt versions.  I've been using a TRA001 for the last few years at the Blenheim Menz Shed and like that it can be table mounted without needing a Lift.  Carbatec list the TRA001 for NZ$629.  A JessEm lift, Bosch router and step down transformer work out to nearly twice that at NZ$1120!  It's the sort of difference that would have spitting blood if took the 120 volt option and the Triton routers were back in stock the next day!  




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690853 11-Apr-2021 13:33
Send private message

I feel your pain!

 

Not really answering your direct question I know, but...

 

I have a Makita RTC0700 that I use temporarily jigged up when I need a router table. While it is small and looks like a laminate trimmer, it has a 710W (i.e. a tick under 1 HP) variable speed, soft start motor that has handled most of the things I have thrown at it. Only a 1/4 inch collet though. These are available by order at Bunnings. I have the fixed base version. You can't adjust the height from the top of the table but would likely work fine with a basic router lift.

 

This AEG router is available in Australia and in Europe (hugely recommended by some of the German woodworking youtubers). The Australian version obviously has the NZ plug and everything and works out of the box with 240V. Can be adjusted from on top of the router table with a key. No idea why it isn't available here. I haven't tried my luck with AEG or Bunnings for a special order, but you could try that or some kind of shipping service (or Australian friend).

 

Finally, I've had good feedback about the Toolshed routers. I'm not sure, but I suspect the Topmaq ones are from a similar OEM source. Haven't used them myself, but from the looks of things you would be able to undermount and use the depth adjustment fine tuning to move up and down without a lift. And cheap as chips so might be worth a trial run if it could save you the thick end of $1000.

 

Would be keen to hear how you get on.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Scott3
2827 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690863 11-Apr-2021 13:54
Send private message

Yes, assuming a power factor of 1, volts time Amps = watts. so 12*120 = 156W.

 

YYou can round up to whatever you like, but I would look at doing so substantially (i.e. to 2000W). In order to deal with starting surges, and possible loss of power when running the transformer on 50HZ. I wouldn't round down in this case (partically if you can't just easily get a bigger transformer if the tool doesn't proforma.

 

Issues you might run into:

 

  • Different frequency power. A step down transformer does not change frequency. - No issue if the tool has a universal motor, but if it has an induction motor it will spin 20% slower.
  • It's illegal to sell 120v consumer appliances in NZ, so you will need to throw the tool out when you are done with it.
  • Voltage wont exactly match. 230V nz power stepped down at 2:1 will come out to 115v not 120v. still likely close enough to work.
  • The shipping of that transformer is $$. Include GST in your consideration too.

Have you considered importing something like a Bosch POF 1400 ACE Router from the UK (GBP 112) or Europe, with a freight forwarder like youshop?

 

Much easier to have the right voltage to start with, and not to clutter your workshop with a transformer.

 

You can get transformers locally, from the likes of jaycar, but they top out at 1000W, and they want $459 for that...

 

 

 

I don't know anything about routers. How the below compare to what you are used to?

 

https://www.testntools.co.nz/bosch-gof1600ce-router-with-parallel-guide-0601624040.html

 

 

TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2690864 11-Apr-2021 13:58
Send private message

Wow, that 1400W AEG router looks really promising.  It's just a tiny bit under powered, but it looks like it has the 3.5" body so would fit the two lifts I mentioned.  Yes that's promising and I think it would get me out of trouble.  I joined the Australian woodworking forums last week, so I'll ask if any of them have the AEG and can confirm the body diameter.  

 

I have the cheaper (green) Makita M3700 530W trim router which I love and tend to use more than a bigger Ryobi router I have had for many years.  The bearings have a ton of end float though, and a friend who has the same router has the same problem, so it is risky using it as a plunge router when the depth is important.

 

Right, you have got me properly invested in that AEG router, so I'm going to see if I can get one shipped to NZ.  Thanks for the heads up.

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)



mdf

mdf
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690869 11-Apr-2021 14:11
Send private message

Depending on your enthusiasm, might not need a separate lift:

 

TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691006 11-Apr-2021 18:27
Send private message

Scott thanks for the electrical info. I would very much prefer to use 240v equipment if I can, and I have no discovered two options I was unaware of before starting this thread.  The Bosch 1600cs you linked to looks an even better option than the AEG router, albeit a bit expensive.  I was going to cry foul, but it is £400 in the UK so if there is price hike it is the same for them.  At the moment I think that's the way I'll go.

 

I don't mind big(ish) projects.  I built my bench and QR vice (based on the Pask Makes design, but mine is waaaay nicer even if I do say so myself :-) )  I'd already made a table insert out of Acetal for the Triton router that wouldn't have needed a lift, but I'm happy to use a proprietary lift, and especially for the inserts which were going to be a pain to make.  So a really good result from Geekzone, so thanks guys.  I am chuffed to bits.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

tigercorp
656 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691105 11-Apr-2021 22:25
Send private message

This whole thread reminds me of where I was a few months ago :)

 

Had the same Matika RTCO700 that mdf mentions but wanted something that would be permanently table mounted and height adjustable from the top, so had been waiting months and months for the Triton to become available.

 

Then began to look around and found that same Bosch (see an excellent review here). But because a table mounted router is a "nice to have" for me rather than a necessity, the additional cost of having to purchase the fixed base separately for the height adjustment from the top feature put me off.

 

Then the Makita died and while it was getting repaired I needed something to continue the project I was working on, so got the 18v Makita equivalent of the RTO700 (which I'm super happy with).

 

The RTCO700 came back, I bought an insert from banggood and that is now my table mounted router.  You have to set the height manually but I've got plenty of access to it so it's really not been an issue, and 99% of the work is roundovers or chamfers so I haven't needed more power. 

 

I still think my ideal setup would a table mounted Triton plus the 18v Makita but it hurts to even think about changing my current setup now, especially when there's no real need.

 

Good luck with whichever one you go for, the Bosch and AEG both seem like really good options.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2691106 11-Apr-2021 22:27
Send private message

TLD:

 

I'm struggling with my Ohms Law and would love a second opinion.  Basically I can't find a 240V 3.5" router to use with the likes of the Kreg or JessEm router lifts, so I considering using a 120V router with a step down transformer.  I'm looking at the Bosch 1617 and DeWalt 617 or 618 They both use 12 amps at 120 volts.  Can I round that up to 1500 watts?  If so can I use a 2000watt step down transformer to run it here, or is there more to it?  A 3000W step up/down transformer can be got for US$110 (plus US$100 shipping).  (is there an affordable source in NZ?)  1500W transformers are about US$90 on Amazon.

 

The back story to this is that I have been waiting since last November for a Triton TRA001 router from Carbatec, but there is world wide shortage (as in there aren't any) of the 240volt versions.  I've been using a TRA001 for the last few years at the Blenheim Menz Shed and like that it can be table mounted without needing a Lift.  Carbatec list the TRA001 for NZ$629.  A JessEm lift, Bosch router and step down transformer work out to nearly twice that at NZ$1120!  It's the sort of difference that would have spitting blood if took the 120 volt option and the Triton routers were back in stock the next day!  

 

 

Where are you located? I think I still have a massive 240-110 tranny kicking about in Auckland.



TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691107 11-Apr-2021 22:41
Send private message

That's all good info.  ISTM that nothing is ever easy and straight forward.  I watched the Matt Estlea video earlier this evening, and liked that you can table mount the Bosch 1600 using the fixed base — even if it does add another $200 to the price.  You could easily make a proper cranking handle to use instead of the bent t-drive allen key that comes with the router, but I am wondering if it lifts high enough to make changing bits reasonably easy from above the table?  

 

Another biggie with the Bosch 1600 is that it does not have a power switch, but rather has a socket that connects to the plunge and fixed bases so you use those the base to turn it on.  AFAICT this would make it impossible to use with a router lift unless there is some sort of plug and switch available, and even if there is, would it fit in the lift clamps?

 

 

I am super interested in your Bangood lift.  How is that working for you? I'll see if I can find it right after I post this.  




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691108 11-Apr-2021 22:43
Send private message

sparkz25:

 

Where are you located? I think I still have a massive 240-110 tranny kicking about in Auckland.

 

I am going to do my best to keep with a 240V router, but if that doesn't happen perhaps we can do a deal.  Goodness knows what the shipping would be down to Blenheim though.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

richms
25217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691113 12-Apr-2021 00:46
Send private message

I have tried a couple of 120v tools on a giant stepdown transformer in the past. It was a legit 2000w one from atco, and even just plugging the transformer in would often trip the breaker if the circuit was already loaded, that's with nothing on the output of the transformer - so it got left plugged in all the time, buzzing, being annoying.

 

The voltage drop on the output was massive with the tools starting up. The 110v extension cable had a neon in the end of it, and voltage dropped so low while a circular saw was spinning up that the neon would go out. The friend whose tool it was said that it worked like crap compared to when he was in the US with it bogging down and stalling on cuts that it would have done with ease there, and my 230v ozito had no problem with. His compressor would not reliably start on the transformer but that may be a 50/60Hz thing since it was not a brushed motor, but an induction one rated for 60Hz only. All the chargers for battery tools were fine as expected




Richard rich.ms

TLD

TLD

849 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691319 12-Apr-2021 11:32
Send private message

richms:

 

I have tried a couple of 120v tools on a giant stepdown transformer in the past. It was a legit 2000w one from atco, and even just plugging the transformer in would often trip the breaker if the circuit was already loaded, that's with nothing on the output of the transformer - so it got left plugged in all the time, buzzing, being annoying.

 

The voltage drop on the output was massive with the tools starting up. The 110v extension cable had a neon in the end of it, and voltage dropped so low while a circular saw was spinning up that the neon would go out. The friend whose tool it was said that it worked like crap compared to when he was in the US with it bogging down and stalling on cuts that it would have done with ease there, and my 230v ozito had no problem with. His compressor would not reliably start on the transformer but that may be a 50/60Hz thing since it was not a brushed motor, but an induction one rated for 60Hz only. All the chargers for battery tools were fine as expected

 

That totally clinched it.  I already have occasional electrical problems from a 3hp compressor tripping a breaker on start up once a week or so, and it sounds like going with 120V equipment is going to cause all sorts of hassle and the tool wouldn't be working as it should be anyway.  I watched a bunch of videos on the Bosch GOF1600 last night, and it turns out that it has a similar above table height adjustment feature to the two Triton routers if you use the Fixed Base to table mount it.  So I have just ordered the Bosch 1600 plus a fixed base and will cancel the Triton router from Carbatec.  The last time I phoned them for an update, they said they would order 500 of the Triton routers for stock if they could get them, so they are not going to be upset with me cancelling.

 

I'll make a table and fence for the Bosch, but I might wimp out on the insert plate and buy a Kreg plate from Carbatech.  I have an Acetal blank that is machined to size, but I am not sure about making the rebated hole in it.  I don't have the swing room on the lathe I use, but I could use the wee milling machine we have at the Blenheim shed and use a flat bottomed tool and hope to avoid leaving step marks.  Or it has just occurred to me that I could use the router with a bottom bearing flush trim bit.  I could even use the router mounting holes to attach the pattern to ensure concentricity.  Would that work? It would save me $150 for a Kreg insert, and we all love a proper project to get our teeth into.

 

I have drifted way off topic now, but I'll try and show progress in a new thread.  It might be slow though. :-)

 

So thanks again guys for all the information. Goodness knows why I'd not been able to find the Bosh GOF1600 for sale in NZ.  I might need to brush up my Google skills.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 