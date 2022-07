richms: I have tried a couple of 120v tools on a giant stepdown transformer in the past. It was a legit 2000w one from atco, and even just plugging the transformer in would often trip the breaker if the circuit was already loaded, that's with nothing on the output of the transformer - so it got left plugged in all the time, buzzing, being annoying. The voltage drop on the output was massive with the tools starting up. The 110v extension cable had a neon in the end of it, and voltage dropped so low while a circular saw was spinning up that the neon would go out. The friend whose tool it was said that it worked like crap compared to when he was in the US with it bogging down and stalling on cuts that it would have done with ease there, and my 230v ozito had no problem with. His compressor would not reliably start on the transformer but that may be a 50/60Hz thing since it was not a brushed motor, but an induction one rated for 60Hz only. All the chargers for battery tools were fine as expected

That totally clinched it. I already have occasional electrical problems from a 3hp compressor tripping a breaker on start up once a week or so, and it sounds like going with 120V equipment is going to cause all sorts of hassle and the tool wouldn't be working as it should be anyway. I watched a bunch of videos on the Bosch GOF1600 last night, and it turns out that it has a similar above table height adjustment feature to the two Triton routers if you use the Fixed Base to table mount it. So I have just ordered the Bosch 1600 plus a fixed base and will cancel the Triton router from Carbatec. The last time I phoned them for an update, they said they would order 500 of the Triton routers for stock if they could get them, so they are not going to be upset with me cancelling.

I'll make a table and fence for the Bosch, but I might wimp out on the insert plate and buy a Kreg plate from Carbatech. I have an Acetal blank that is machined to size, but I am not sure about making the rebated hole in it. I don't have the swing room on the lathe I use, but I could use the wee milling machine we have at the Blenheim shed and use a flat bottomed tool and hope to avoid leaving step marks. Or it has just occurred to me that I could use the router with a bottom bearing flush trim bit. I could even use the router mounting holes to attach the pattern to ensure concentricity. Would that work? It would save me $150 for a Kreg insert, and we all love a proper project to get our teeth into.

I have drifted way off topic now, but I'll try and show progress in a new thread. It might be slow though. :-)

So thanks again guys for all the information. Goodness knows why I'd not been able to find the Bosh GOF1600 for sale in NZ. I might need to brush up my Google skills.