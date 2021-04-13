Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it ok to put cooked chicken bones into insinkerator
Hatch

#284315 13-Apr-2021 13:52
Had a discussion recently in my household about whether you can do this. 

 

I had an older insinkerator in my previous place which I threw everything into it (apart from banana skins and really hard and fibrous stuff.) 

 

I figured some leftover cooked chicken bones was fine as I would do this all the time in the past. 

 

Discussion and debate ensued. Google search result vs google search result. 

 

Wigglywisdom.com says its forbidden (one of the top search results). I found the insinkerator website says that cooked poultry bones are fine. But I was still not satisfied. 

 

So I emailed Insinkerator. They said: "Would not recommend chicken bones unless you have 0.75 hp or better insinkerator." 

 

Advised that they might want to add that detail to their FAQ. 

 

Looked up the model of my previous insinkerator and it was the 65, meaning it was 0.75 hp.

Senecio
  #2692033 13-Apr-2021 14:09
Why would you want to? Our protein scraps are wrapped in foil and frozen in the freezer until bin day. Such a waste of water putting them through the insinkerator!

wellygary
  #2692043 13-Apr-2021 14:20
Senecio: Why would you want to? Our protein scraps are wrapped in foil and frozen in the freezer until bin day. Such a waste of water putting them through the insinkerator!

 

It's an expensive way to transport them to landfill, --- They get fished out in the milli-screening process at the Sewage plant, then trucked to landfill....

 

Put them out in the compost or organic recycling, failing that wrap and bin them

pih

pih
  #2692090 13-Apr-2021 15:39
I grew up doing this as well and it does depend on the power of the unit. I have changed my mind on this more recently, however. Freezer and out on rubbish day is a good option for anything but the smallest bones and does put less load on both your Insinkerator and the sewage system. Your unit is less likely to need a service, less likely to jam and should make a whole lot less noise. You might even save a champagne glass or two from smashing on the floor as the thing rattles the kitchen benchtop chewing through the bones.



Bung
  #2692093 13-Apr-2021 15:46
When we had an Insinkerator I'm sure that regularly running a few small bones through was encouraged as it helped knock caked deposits off the grind basket.

richms
  #2692222 13-Apr-2021 19:14
I pull the rubber cone out and stick entire leftover supermarket chickens into mine. It blasts away at them in no time. Only thing I have had problems with is the string from the legs was still in the bag and went in once. Also all the KFC bones when I have that. Never a problem.




mattwnz
  #2692227 13-Apr-2021 19:19
I would think it would increase the wear and tear on it. We used to but ours later developed a hole in the aluminum part of the casing, and the pipe sheared, which maybe from the extra vibrations. I wouldn't again, but I also wouldn't have another one of these types of machines because they no longer have much of a purpose when there are better alternatives. . 

