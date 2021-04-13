I'm looking at a Daikin ducted heat pump to replace a different brand that's being removed fairly soon as it's not working as it should. Daikin offers "Airzone VAF zoning system" which has thermostats in each room and adjusts dampers in the ceiling to control the temperature individually for each room.

I've found the Airzone Control website and their cloud demo. It looks like it has a flexible per-room timer system with temp / mode / airflow control, but the demo system doesn't seem to save schedules so it's a bit tough to tell for sure.

The product that many seem to sell in NZ is the Australian made Airtouch 4. That's a similar system to the Airzone 4, no cloud but has an app, and is meant to work well. One major limitation is each room can only have two on / off timers per day, whereas I'd like four or six. It has IFTTT control but the company who makes it doesn't answer emails or return calls so it's tricky to work out what it can actually do, and the documentation is fairly poor.

Anyone have experience to share particularly with Airzone? Or other per-room zone controllers?