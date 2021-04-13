Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pih

pih

#284327 13-Apr-2021 22:58
Evening fellow GZ'ers! What's the best ant bait that consumers can buy?

Specifically, I have no faith in Kiwicare pest products, which is largely all you can buy at Bunnings and Mitre 10 now. I've bought half a dozen different products from them and none of them worked even close to what they were advertised to do. I used to use the Raid liquid bait in the red bottle but nobody seems to stock that any more that I can see.

I'm interested in ones that are available in bulk as we're rural and have a lot of area to cover. It should have both protein and carb attractant for killing a wide range of ant types.

I'm looking at this page and would love to hear of people have everywhere experience with either Vanquish or Extermanant, or other similar products. What are your recommendations?

https://www.flybusters.co.nz/shop/DIY-Pest-Control-Services.html

elpenguino
  #2692381 13-Apr-2021 23:11
I also used the raid product and couldnt find it anywhere. I discovered it was removed from the market because it was toxic, which I thought was the whole point.

 

 




pih

pih

  #2692383 13-Apr-2021 23:23
elpenguino:

I also used the raid product and couldnt find it anywhere. I discovered it was removed from the market because it was toxic, which I thought was the whole point.


 


Interesting. I feared that was the case. Yes the whole pest product aisle at Bunnings has been diluted and dumbed down with overpriced ineffective products.

Bung
  #2692390 14-Apr-2021 02:59
elpenguino:

I also used the raid product and couldnt find it anywhere. I discovered it was removed from the market because it was toxic, which I thought was the whole point.



Any references to this? AFAIK Raid used the same boric acid/borax mix as most ant poisons still on the market. The last stuff I've been using was Kiwicare Ant Gel as I could dot it on walls beside the ant trails. The signs that is working are all the dead ant bodies dumped out of the nests. Eventually the queens get fed this and that's it until a new lot arrive. You don't want ant poison to be too strong, the ants should survive long enough to get home and share the poison. The dead ants should be dropped out of the nest not close to the poison.

I was putting the gel out by ant trails in January. This reminds me that they've recovered enough to be obvious again.



Kraven
  #2692392 14-Apr-2021 05:55
Exterm-An-Ant, ants love this stuff! You can buy from Neville on Trademe or google for other sources.

JayADee
  #2692400 14-Apr-2021 06:59
Hubby uses borax and honey. Just make sure you put it someplace safe so animals etc can’t get at it.

sidefx
  #2692423 14-Apr-2021 08:30
elpenguino:

 

I also used the raid product and couldnt find it anywhere. I discovered it was removed from the market because it was toxic, which I thought was the whole point.

 

 

 

 

 

Ergh, WTH.  Raid was also my goto. I guess the bottle I have in the garage is now a precious commodity?  I can't find any details of the removal from the market, though yes it doesn't appear to be available anywhere any more, or on the raid au website. 




deadlyllama
  #2692437 14-Apr-2021 09:12
+1 for Exterm-an-ant -- and I've seen it in the local Mitre 10 (Crofton Downs, Wellington).



Bung
  #2692449 14-Apr-2021 09:22
I've used Exterm-an-Ant before but as far as I'm concerned so long as the boric acid/borate mix that you are using is attracting ants and the strength isn't too high, it doesn't make any difference which brand you use.

pih

pih

  #2692478 14-Apr-2021 09:45
Bung: I've used Exterm-an-Ant before but as far as I'm concerned so long as the boric acid/borate mix that you are using is attracting ants and the strength isn't too high, it doesn't make any difference which brand you use.

Yeah, I appreciate that others like you may well have had success with the Kiwicare products, but in a previous infestation the gel bait was wholly ineffective while Raid liquid worked a treat. It's probably down to the attractant rather than the toxin, which is why I want a dual/broad attractant.

It seems that Exterm-an-ant is only carb-based, so it's not going to attract some types, but I might give it a try. Would be interested to hear whether anyone has tried the Vanquish Pro product - it seems to be a more commercial product and it uses Fipronil rather than borax. But it only comes in a caulking gun cartridge, so it's a bigger investment.

esawers
  #2692486 14-Apr-2021 10:03
We recently gave up and called pest control, after 6 months of Kiwicare products, homemade, and ant sand not working. 

 

My husband had sprayed an insect barrier spray around the perimetre of the house a few weeks earlier and the ants appeared to have disappeared by the time pest control came, but we got them in anyway. 

 

 

 

They also did a barrier spray outside the house and on the fences, and then used Extermin-ant as bait traps in the house

 

I think we may have solved the problem ourselves, but we haven't seen an ant since. 

elpenguino
  #2692505 14-Apr-2021 10:42
sidefx:

 

elpenguino:

 

I also used the raid product and couldnt find it anywhere. I discovered it was removed from the market because it was toxic, which I thought was the whole point.

 

 

 

 

 

Ergh, WTH.  Raid was also my goto. I guess the bottle I have in the garage is now a precious commodity?  I can't find any details of the removal from the market, though yes it doesn't appear to be available anywhere any more, or on the raid au website. 

 

 

It's a while ago when I looked but I found this or something like this.

 

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/consumer-product-safety/reports-publications/pesticides-pest-management/fact-sheets-other-resources/list-cancelled-boron-boric-acid-products-domestic-use.html

 

I figured it was pulled worldwide which explains why I can't find it at any hardware or supermarket.

 

 




pih

pih

  #2692577 14-Apr-2021 11:51
Another highly effective boric acid based product I remember using growing up was "Everite's Neverong", which was apparently acquired by Yates at some point. I just found this post explaining that they decided to remove it from sale over "the possibility of harm":

https://m.facebook.com/yatesnz/posts/2766807683367035

Still at a loss to work out who or what (besides ants) was so harmed by the proper use of a chemical that they had to remove such products from sale.

frankv
  #2692599 14-Apr-2021 12:32
JayADee:

 

Hubby uses borax and honey. Just make sure you put it someplace safe so animals etc can’t get at it.

 

 

How much borax to how much honey?

 

 

Bung
  #2692618 14-Apr-2021 12:56
elpenguino:

It's a while ago when I looked but I found this or something like this.


https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/consumer-product-safety/reports-publications/pesticides-pest-management/fact-sheets-other-resources/list-cancelled-boron-boric-acid-products-domestic-use.html


I figured it was pulled worldwide which explains why I can't find it at any hardware or supermarket.


 



It seems that subject to a sufficiently low enough concentration and packaging big enough for a warning label
"87 pesticides have been granted continued registration".

What ever the danger was it is probably still safer than whatever alternative will come along. It doesn't yet seem to be a problem in the State of California where everything causes cancer.

neb

neb
  #2692940 14-Apr-2021 22:26
Bung: The last stuff I've been using was Kiwicare Ant Gel as I could dot it on walls beside the ant trails.

 

 

Same here. Kiwicare Ant Gel is great food for your ant farm, they just keep coming back for more.

 

 

I must admit I've heard rumours that it can be unhealthy for ants, but after feeding them about half a 250g tube of it and their numbers increasing over time I can confirm that these rumours are incorrect.

