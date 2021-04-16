Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLaying ground plastic under house question
Eva888

1149 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284363 16-Apr-2021 11:35
Send private message

We have arranged for someone to lay black plastic over the ground under the house. Sustainability trust recommend doing this. I mentioned it to a friend and they commented that if there is damp in the ground it would not be able to dry out if covered and thus stay damp for longer.

One of the reasons I wanted it laid is that sometimes after long periods of rain there is a damp smell and some can waft upstairs. The house is in front of but not very close to a hill so naturally in line for some water run off.

I’m now concerned that I may be exacerbating the problem I’m trying to solve. Has anyone had experience of improvement after laying ground plastic? .

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693762 16-Apr-2021 11:52
Send private message

I had this done to my house years ago, it effectively solved the damp smell problem and I have had no repercussions. Make sure the plastic is firmly taped or pegged down.

I had under floor insulation put in at the same time, polyester that just pushed up between the floor joists. I don't know how much difference the insulation made but the plastic made a big difference.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
SirHumphreyAppleby
1981 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693771 16-Apr-2021 12:30
Send private message

The Healthy Homes standards require a moisture barrier for enclosed sub-floors, so I expect this would be recommended regardless of the situation. My instinct tells me this will help.

 

I had a ridiculous situation recently. Property had a downstairs garage converted to a unit. The people doing the Healthy Homes inspection had no issue with a thin layer of Gib between the downstairs unit and enclosed pile of dirt, but upstairs, with a decent gap above the ground, insulation and solid wood flooring, didn't pass due to their not being a sub-floor moisture barrier. In both cases, the dirt was dry as a bone, but those are the requirements.

Bung
4602 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693774 16-Apr-2021 12:45
Send private message

Shouldn't the garage wall have been regarded as an external wall requiring insulation?

Edit i see only floors and ceilings are included but a wall facing the under floor space should be done.



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693775 16-Apr-2021 12:46
Send private message

Put the plastic down, I've done it in the past over ground where the water table is only inches below the surface (South Dunedin), works like a charm

 

If it is wet now it will never dry out. that's the point of the moisture barrier




Matthew

mulac
128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2693777 16-Apr-2021 12:48
Send private message

Eva888: if there is damp in the ground it would not be able to dry out if covered and thus stay damp for longer.

 

As long as the damp is contained below the polythene, and not penetrating into the subfloor space, then that's the polythene serving its purpose; The whole point of putting it down is to keep the damp out.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1981 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693778 16-Apr-2021 12:51
Send private message

Bung: Shouldn't the garage wall have been regarded as an external wall requiring insulation?

 

Interesting question. It is insulated now, but given it doesn't seem to be considered 'outside' for the purpose of the moisture barrier and ventilation requirements under the same standards, they can't really have it both ways.

duckDecoy
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2693796 16-Apr-2021 13:18
Send private message

Question: If there is water than runs under the house when it rains (not sure if this is the case for the OP) is it better to have it go over the black plastic, or underneath (maybe via some trenching)?   Or doesn't it matter.



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693798 16-Apr-2021 13:20
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

Question: If there is water than runs under the house when it rains (not sure if this is the case for the OP) is it better to have it go over the black plastic, or underneath (maybe via some trenching)?   Or doesn't it matter.

 

 

under




Matthew

neb

neb
6471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693799 16-Apr-2021 13:23
Send private message

Similar problem here, we're on sloping clay which typically dries itself out from air movement under the house. Neighbours with a similar house have cladding that prevents air movement, and where the clay is almost permanently glistening wet. I've been reluctant to put in a vapour barrier because it seems we'd be sitting on top of waterlogged clay instead of (usually) dry clay...

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693810 16-Apr-2021 13:38
Send private message

I wonder if a vapor barrier can be attached to the bottom of the floorboards rather than over the ground if it's really wet down there.

Bung
4602 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693815 16-Apr-2021 13:58
Send private message

If it is that bad the water should be intercepted before it gets under the house.

Batwing
582 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2693816 16-Apr-2021 13:59
Send private message

Remember that your aim is to keep the house dry, allowing the ground to dry out is a lesser concern. 

 

If you try to fix the barrier closer to the floor you reduce the ventilation and may be trapping moisture / creating a condensation issue right under the floor.  

Eva888

1149 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693838 16-Apr-2021 14:22
Send private message

Thanks, the consensus seems to be to lay the vapour barrier.

We will also be replacing underfloor insulation after the plastic is laid as the present one is that silver tar paper stuff of the 70s. No idea how that’s going to work out since there is now heating ducting, wires and all sorts under there. The crawl space is very low to the ground in parts to complicate matters.

afe66
2908 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693845 16-Apr-2021 14:51
Send private message

Thats why you pay someone to install it and they in turn
employ a small apprentice to crawl into far corners..

Eva888

1149 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693847 16-Apr-2021 14:56
Send private message

afe66: Thats why you pay someone to install it and they in turn
employ a small apprentice to crawl into far corners..


Can’t help feeling sorry for the poor guy having to do the job. I get claustrophobia just watching anyone under there. He will definitely be getting lunch and goodies to make up for it.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 