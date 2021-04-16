We have arranged for someone to lay black plastic over the ground under the house. Sustainability trust recommend doing this. I mentioned it to a friend and they commented that if there is damp in the ground it would not be able to dry out if covered and thus stay damp for longer.



One of the reasons I wanted it laid is that sometimes after long periods of rain there is a damp smell and some can waft upstairs. The house is in front of but not very close to a hill so naturally in line for some water run off.



I’m now concerned that I may be exacerbating the problem I’m trying to solve. Has anyone had experience of improvement after laying ground plastic? .