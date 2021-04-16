deadlyllama

We've just bought an old house in Wellington. Rubbish to nonexistent insulation, no heating.

But - we may have to move in three and a half years so we don't want to spend heaps on it. We've already had to fix some of the previous owner's shoddy renovations, and we haven't insulated it yet. Yes, previously a rental with noncompliant insulation :P

Kogan do suspiciously cheap heat pumps - $1200 including shipping for an 8kW unit, $530 for a 2.7kW. Has anyone got experience with them? And who in Wellington would install a random heat pump you've bought off the internet?