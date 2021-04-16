Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Kogan heat pumps
deadlyllama

1151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#284373 16-Apr-2021 20:50
We've just bought an old house in Wellington.  Rubbish to nonexistent insulation, no heating.

 

But - we may have to move in three and a half years so we don't want to spend heaps on it.  We've already had to fix some of the previous owner's shoddy renovations, and we haven't insulated it yet.  Yes, previously a rental with noncompliant insulation :P

 

Kogan do suspiciously cheap heat pumps - $1200 including shipping for an 8kW unit, $530 for a 2.7kW.  Has anyone got experience with them?  And who in Wellington would install a random heat pump you've bought off the internet?

 1 | 2
timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693967 16-Apr-2021 20:54
Figure $1k for a back to back installation. Add at least ceiling insulation or you're wasting your money heating the planet. I'd buy locally.

Scott3
2837 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2694007 16-Apr-2021 21:28
Oddly I couldn't find anything about kogan heat pumps online. Be aware that some ultra cheap stuff may have a fixed speed (not inverter) compressor that needs to cycle to maintain the set point.

 

If you are looking to save a lot of money, you could go for a used heat pump. They sell very cheap.

 

6.25kW heating unit in wellington for $120

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/heating-cooling/heaters/heat-pumps/listing/3056681588

 

9kW heating unit in wellington at $1 reserve (I pick a $200 - $400 sale price)

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/heating-cooling/heaters/heat-pumps/listing/3051414242

 

 

 

 

 

But of course you need to consider that you are going to spend $700+ having it installed and if it is good value to install an cheap older unit that may need to be replaced in a few years. (and likely will be less efficient that new R32 stuff)

 

Of course a new one of the latter heat pump would be looking at just shy of $4k installed, so could rince and repeat a couple of times and still be winning.

neb

neb
6476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694041 16-Apr-2021 22:43
Scott3:

But of course you need to consider that you are going to spend $700+ having it installed and if it is good value to install an cheap older unit that may need to be replaced in a few years. (and likely will be less efficient that new R32 stuff)

 

 

Another thing is that if you're installing in Wellington a generic older unit may perform poorly at low temps compared to a modern one, or one specifically designed to handle low temps.

 

 

Speaking of which, we'll be getting rid of a works-perfectly Mitsubishi heat pump in the next couple of weeks (in Orkland) if someone wants one for a token amount, save listing it on TM.



mike
296 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2695068 19-Apr-2021 22:49
We have three Kogan heat pumps being installed next week.

I asked and a few days later Kogan recommended an installer in Auckland who we're using at $800 x 3.

A few days after buying a sale started with 10% off - asked and Kogan gave us 10% back as store credit.

Indoor units arrived quickly via courier. Outdoor units shipped slower via Mainfreight.

Fingers crossed. Seem great value for new smart heat pumps with five year warranty!





jonathan18
6164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695086 20-Apr-2021 06:20
Scott3:

 

Oddly I couldn't find anything about kogan heat pumps online. Be aware that some ultra cheap stuff may have a fixed speed (not inverter) compressor that needs to cycle to maintain the set point.

 

 

Nope, these are inverter models, but I do see the smallest model is currently showing as out of stock. Quite a jump in size to the other two, but depending on the space you’re heating...

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/shop/category/split-system-aircons/

 

Edit - noting you’re in Wgtn, depending on how close to the sea you are one thing to be mindful of is rusting of the outdoor unit, and whether cheaper units will be more susceptible to this. But I can see why they’re tempting - even IOTed.

akmodi
23 posts

Geek


  #2709150 18-May-2021 18:52
I would be careful of heatpump that a COP rating of less than 4 or similar SEER ratings.

Best units can deliver upto 6 or 7.

Thanks

Newtown
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2709187 18-May-2021 19:39
Ugh, my motto is to buy once and buy right. Don't buy cheap and make it the next owner's problem. 



Kickinbac
358 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2709350 18-May-2021 23:07
Be careful of old heat pumps. You won’t know if it works until you’ve had it installed. You need to be confident its been removed properly and the refrigerant is in the outdoor unit.

Kickinbac
358 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2709362 18-May-2021 23:12
akmodi: I would be careful of heatpump that a COP rating of less than 4 or similar SEER ratings.

Best units can deliver upto 6 or 7.

Thanks


COP of 6 or 7 is dreaming! Most don’t get above 4. Anything near 4.5 is really good.

blackjack17
1493 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709384 19-May-2021 06:36
Also if you are planning on renting it out after you leave (or sell it as a rental) it will need to be health homes compliant 




networkn
27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2709454 19-May-2021 08:26
Whilst I can understand not wanting to spend more than required, if this turns out to be shorter life than normal for whatever reason, it's going into landfill, whomever buys it next may need to spend on it, or you may not move and have to live with it. 

 

What are your chances of trouble free after sales service? 

 

I'd skip it and move to a brand sold and supported locally, even if that was simply because it will be longer before it ends up in landfill. 

 

 

kobiak
1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2709460 19-May-2021 08:30
mike: We have three Kogan heat pumps being installed next week.

I asked and a few days later Kogan recommended an installer in Auckland who we're using at $800 x 3.

A few days after buying a sale started with 10% off - asked and Kogan gave us 10% back as store credit.

Indoor units arrived quickly via courier. Outdoor units shipped slower via Mainfreight.

Fingers crossed. Seem great value for new smart heat pumps with five year warranty!

 

any feedback on these units?




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709483 19-May-2021 09:21
Newtown:

 

Ugh, my motto is to buy once and buy right. Don't buy cheap and make it the next owner's problem. 

 

 

I agree and wouldn't buy one myself - but what if the Kogan heat pumps are okay?  They're so cheap it makes me want to smell a rat.  

 

The specs and features (R32, COP, wifi with google home integration) look good, 5 year warranty is pretty standard, when "brand name" products these days start failing, then the manufacturers start pricing parts so high (or simply make them unavailable) to "encourage you" to throw them out and buy a new one anyway.  Not that I'd expect support for the Kogan product to be better - but it's probably not going to be a hell of a lot worse.

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709484 19-May-2021 09:24
blackjack17:

 

Also if you are planning on renting it out after you leave (or sell it as a rental) it will need to be health homes compliant 

 

 

So long as they're still working properly and installed appropriately, I'd be very confident that those units would easily pass healthy homes regs.

kobiak
1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2723593 10-Jun-2021 10:50
@mike any feedback on the heat pumps? thanks

 

 

 

@deadlyllama have you end up using kogan heat pumps?




 1 | 2
