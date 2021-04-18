I have one that looks exactly like that. Haven't been using it lately. Was finding that with the cycle the bad would get clogged with find dust prior to being remotely full and would need to be replaced anyway.

Figured that I might as well not use it, and hence avoid any loss of suction in the device, and the hassle of emptying.

One annoying thing for me was that it had to be removed before getting cobwebs etc from the ceiling as having the device upside down would cause stuff in the cyclone to get tangled in the discharge.

Fairly cheap, so may be worth trying to see if it works for you. And stuff gets clogged really fast dealing with jib / sanding dust, so anything to extend that may be worth the effort.