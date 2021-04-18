Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYUtility of a clip-on cyclone dust separator

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284389 18-Apr-2021 22:25
Send private message

Part of the massive cleanup at the Casa post-build will be getting rid of thick layer of dust over everything. In order to spare the vacuum, I was thinking of getting a clip-on cyclone separator like this. Problem is there's little information on its utility online compared to the endless howtos and videos of full-size cyclones, which I don't want to have to drag all over the place with me alongside the vacuum cleaner. Does anyone have any experience with these smaller clip-on ones? It's a bagged vacuum so I've got some level of protection there, but I'd prefer to intercept as much of the mass of dust as possible before it gets into the vacuum and clogs the bag.

Create new topic
richms
25243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694611 18-Apr-2021 22:32
Send private message

I have one, it works fine except the rubber seal is always falling off when opening the clear receptical.

 

 

 

you want to borrow?




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694612 18-Apr-2021 22:40
Send private message

richms:

I have one, it works fine except the rubber seal is always falling off when opening the clear receptical.

 

 

 

you want to borrow?

 

 

Yeah, wouldn't mind, thanks! I'm dealing with fine airborne dust and the few videos that show it, e.g. this, all show it used with sawdust and similar, so it'd be good to know if it can trap the very fine dust as well as the larger, heavier stuff. The only place that publishes figures, Makita, claim it captures up to 90% of dust particles, but don't say what makes up the >= 10% that it lets through.

richms
25243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694613 18-Apr-2021 22:43
Send private message

ok, you probably dont want to wait till curry so I will take it to work tomorrow and message you then




Richard rich.ms



gzt

gzt
13683 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2694614 18-Apr-2021 22:55
Send private message

In general, they are excellent. Almost nothing goes in the bag. Bags last forever. Different manufacturers have slightly different designs. If you're not using a bag now, use one with the clip on to get improved filtering.

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694615 18-Apr-2021 22:56
Send private message

richms:

ok, you probably dont want to wait till curry so I will take it to work tomorrow and message you then

 

 

Oh, no hurry, can wait till then since there's still more dust-making to be done and it's not worth doing more than prep work at the moment, it'll just get dusty again.

Scott3
2839 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2694617 18-Apr-2021 23:32
Send private message

I have one that looks exactly like that. Haven't been using it lately. Was finding that with the cycle the bad would get clogged with find dust prior to being remotely full and would need to be replaced anyway.

 

Figured that I might as well not use it, and hence avoid any loss of suction in the device, and the hassle of emptying.

 

One annoying thing for me was that it had to be removed before getting cobwebs etc from the ceiling as having the device upside down would cause stuff in the cyclone to get tangled in the discharge.

 

 

 

Fairly cheap, so may be worth trying to see if it works for you. And stuff gets clogged really fast dealing with jib / sanding dust, so anything to extend that may be worth the effort.

scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694683 19-Apr-2021 09:07
Send private message

We just brought an elcheapo vacuum from Godfrey's for this task. Srill going as a garage vacuum.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman



1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694686 19-Apr-2021 09:28
Send private message

Godfreys sell those cyclone units.

 

They work really well,
but are an absolute pain as you have to hold on to it as you vac . Unless you find a clever way to attach it to the vac

mclean
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2694707 19-Apr-2021 10:26
Send private message

The one sold in NZ by Makita looks almost identical (although you pay 3 times the price to get it in the Makita colour). It works great on the typical crud that kids leave on the floor.  But it may not be so good on fine dust - cyclones generally are not.




McLean

Bung
4604 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694730 19-Apr-2021 10:58
Send private message

I bought 2 of them in an op shop for $4. 1 sits between the garage 20l sawdust separator and the old vac to collect fine dust. The outlet seems to stay clean so long as you don't let more than about 50mm of dust collect in the bottom.

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694809 19-Apr-2021 14:42
Send private message

mclean:

The one sold in NZ by Makita looks almost identical (although you pay 3 times the price to get it in the Makita colour). It works great on the typical crud that kids leave on the floor.  But it may not be so good on fine dust - cyclones generally are not.

 

 

They're out of stock here, but really cheap in Australia if you can find someone who'll ship. Problem is they only work with Makita gear, the small and large connectors are reversed compared to standard vacuum hoses.

 

 

Yeah, that was my concern, but looks like I can borrow @richms's to see how it does with dust before I get one. If I relied on the bag to catch it I'd be emptying or replacing clogged bags every ten minutes.

geoffwnz
1091 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2695134 20-Apr-2021 08:34
Send private message

I've found my Electrolux Mondo has been brilliant for renovation clean up.  Has dealt with everything from sawdust to plaster dust as well as the usual household vacuuming, and does the garage floor also (roughish concrete with dirt and stuff off the rally car).  I figured I'd keep using it until it stopped then replace.  Still going 12 years later.

 

Change the bags when full, replace the filters every so often.  Seems all good. 




MotorDrive Rallying

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 