Anyone ever figured out how this works?

Mine stopped working as I block the camera from the internet, apart from port 2195. I later found that it was using port 8888 to a could of AWS addresses.

ping -a 18.184.87.16

Pinging ec2-18-184-87-16.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com [18.184.87.16] with 32 bytes of data:

ping -a 18.157.251.222

Pinging ec2-18-157-251-222.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com [18.157.251.222] with 32 bytes of data:

ping push.messagepush.org

Pinging push.messagepush.org [18.157.251.222] with 32 bytes of data:

Mine are working, but I'd love to dig into them to work out the payload. I have my own notification service, but that sends a snapshot url....whereas the dmss notifications send a link to a marked video....I'd love to replicate that.

I've tried packet capture on my usg (tcpdump from host which was my nvr). I saw the AWS server responding, but never saw a request from my nvr out with a payload.

I've even tried digging into the firmware but with later firmwares it seem to be encrypted.

If anyone is after a project and wants to help, I'm all ears.