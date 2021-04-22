Hi

We're in the process of having our kitchen / dining room 1960's pine T&G flooring repaired via our insurer due to a burst HWC. The agreed scope with the insurance firm was to remove the kitchen and full replacement of the floor with new pine T&G flooring. The builder has suggested to use a modern hardwood engineered floor overlay on top of the floor instead of replacing it... there are advantages for them as its not as hard to overlay compared to full demolition and to be honest a modern pine floor will open and split and look crap in less than a year. They have given us an indicative budget per square meter but I'm not sure which stores in West Auckland/Central Auckland are good to go visit. Not sure on the colour yet but most likely light, similar to golden pine as it worked well in the house prior to the water.

Any one got any thoughts?

Cheers

Chris