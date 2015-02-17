Below is a list of LEGAL video, movies and TV streaming options in New Zealand. Some are free, free with adverts, others require registration and some are paid content. (or a mix).
Note that these are LEGAL options only. If you have suggestions or changes to report please send me a PM and I will add/remove/change here. Note that just because a site charges for content doesn't automatically make it legal. Also not listed are legal sites that require geo-restrictions being disabled to work in New Zealand.
- ABC News (TV only)
- Acorn TV (British TV)
- Adult Swim
- Al Jazeera (TV only)
- All Warrior Network
- Amazon Prime Video
- AnimeLab
- Beamafilm (with Auckland library)
- Bloomberg TV
- British Pathe TV
- ChoiceTV On demand
- ConTV
- Crunchyroll (Anime, Manga)
- CuriosityStream (documentaries, multi geo-location content)
- Fanpass (SKY Sport 1 - 4, daily/weekly pass)
- Freeview Plus (with certified Freeview TVs and set-top boxes)
- France 24 (TV only)
- Free movies online
- Gary Hustwit (documentaries: Helvetica, Urbanized, Objectified)
- Google Play Movies
- Heihei (Kids programmes, NZOnAir)
- IMDB Trailers
- Internet Archive (movies, music, books)
- iSky (TV only)
- iTunes (movies only)
- iWonder (documentaries)
- Kanopy (stream movies, login with library card)
- Kungfury (full movie)
- Lightbox (TV and movies)
- Livestream
- Maori TV
- Mapple Films
- Microsoft Movies & TV
- MLB
- Mubi (movies)
- NBA TV
- Neon
- Netflix
- NFL Game Pass
- NHL
- NZ Film On Demand (NZ movies)
- NZ First TV
- NZ On Screen (TV only)
- OpenCulture (movies)
- Parliament TV (TV only)
- Play Stuff
- Popcornflix
- Public Domain Movies
- QuickFlix (movies and TV)
- Redbull TV
- ShinePlus
- Sideline sports
- SkyGo
- Soviet and Russian movies
- Spark Sport
- Spuul (Bollywood)
- Stuff Pix (movies)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Thought Maybe (incl Citizenfour)
- Toongoggles
- TV3 On Demand (TV only)
- TVNZ On Demand (TV only)
- Twitch (video games)
- Viddsee (short Asian movies)
- Viki (TV shows, movies)
- WatchMe
- YouTube Movies (movies only)
- Ziln (web content only)
Last update: 3 January 2020