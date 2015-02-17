Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 165676 17-Feb-2015 07:47
Below is a list of LEGAL video, movies and TV streaming options in New Zealand. Some are free, free with adverts, others require registration and some are paid content. (or a mix).

Note that these are LEGAL options only. If you have suggestions or changes to report please send me a PM and I will add/remove/change here. Note that just because a site charges for content doesn't automatically make it legal. Also not listed are legal sites that require geo-restrictions being disabled to work in New Zealand.

 

Last update: 3 January 2020




  # 1241149 17-Feb-2015 21:38
http://tubitv.com/




 

  # 1263870 20-Mar-2015 10:20
http://www.choicetv.co.nz/on-demand

 
 
 
 


  # 1264078 20-Mar-2015 14:32
livesport.tv



  # 1350466 23-Jul-2015 15:08
Added Yahoo TV to this list.




  # 1350533 23-Jul-2015 15:38
Wow, many more than I thought. Looking at the list, none of these require a geo-unblocking/circumventing their terms, correct?

It would be super handy if it was in a table and indicated which were free, and which were paid. But I'm grateful as is.

EDIT: I believe we're truly entering a Golden Age of 'television', especially in NZ at the moment. But I'm not sure how long the market can financially sustain this many entrants.



  # 1350538 23-Jul-2015 15:42
These are services available in New Zealand. List excludes geoblocked services and grey area services.




  # 1397677 30-Sep-2015 23:52
Just signed up to CuriosityStream for the one month free trial.  It's like Discovery Channel without the ads:

https://curiositystream.com/international





 
 
 
 




  # 2270751 5-Jul-2019 21:26
Updated today to include the Public Domain Movies

 

If you know of other legal services available in New Zealand, or if any of the listed services have disappeared, please let me know via PM.




  # 2290755 6-Aug-2019 09:55
Added Play Stuff to list.




  # 2290809 6-Aug-2019 11:07
https://acorn.tv/ - British programming (https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/tv-radio/109281602/new-acorn-tv-streaming-service-aimed-at-fans-of-british-dramas-comedies)

  # 2290882 6-Aug-2019 12:46
Does Lemon TV work any more? Not sure if still being kept up to date.

 

I use Justwatch



  # 2290887 6-Aug-2019 12:56
@djshadow is Acorn TV available without any DNS or proxy changes?




  # 2290897 6-Aug-2019 13:10
freitasm: @djshadow is Acorn TV available without any DNS or proxy changes?

 

Looking at their FAQ, I'd say it needs VPN/DNS.  But the article says its rolling out to NZ.... 




  # 2290915 6-Aug-2019 13:34
why does ecasttv redirect to a Hikvision security camera login page?..



  # 2290922 6-Aug-2019 13:39
xpd:

 

freitasm: @djshadow is Acorn TV available without any DNS or proxy changes?

 

Looking at their FAQ, I'd say it needs VPN/DNS.  But the article says its rolling out to NZ.... 

 

 

This list is only services available in New Zealand without any changes/DNS/proxy so I will add when available, not before.

 

comets:

 

why does ecasttv redirect to a Hikvision security camera login page?..

 

 

Good point. The service may have been retired. Removed from the list now.




