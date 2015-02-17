Below is a list of LEGAL music streaming options in New Zealand. Some are free, free with adverts, others require registration and some are paid content. (or a mix).
Note that these are LEGAL options only. If you have suggestions please send me a PM. Note that just because a site charges for content doesn't automatically make it legal. Also not listed are legal sites that enable geo-restrictions.
Pick your choice from this list of music services available in New Zealand, and be legal:
- 7Digital
- Apple Music
- Amplifier
- Bandcamp
- Beatport
- Bleep
- Boomkat
- Chosic
- Deezer
- DI.FM
- Fingertips
- Fishpond
- George FM
- HDTracks
- IHeartRadio
- iTunes
- Jamendo
- JunoDownload
- Internet Archive
- Last.fm
- Linn Records
- LiveXLive
- Myspace Music
- Qobuz (HD music)
- Pitchfork
- Radio Paradise
- Spotify
- Stereogum
- The Cheese
- Tidal
- TuneIn
- XLR8R
- YouTube Music
LAST UPDATE: 8 October 2021