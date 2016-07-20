Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


# 198716 20-Jul-2016 02:22
Check this out, many thanks to TeamX

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37DmxqzJL_M 

 

 

A working EPG would be the ultimate

Ultimate Geek


  # 1595390 20-Jul-2016 03:56
It works pretty good, it is missing Duke though.







Uber Geek

  # 1595394 20-Jul-2016 07:26
I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?

 

 

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek


  # 1595395 20-Jul-2016 07:29
Without getting into the legal aspects, is this type of add-on just someone receiving the transmissions by DVB (satellite or terrestrial) and then pushing them out over a RMTP stream (or similar)?  Just curious as to the technical apsects as I thought about something similar for distributing Freeview around the home.

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1595468 20-Jul-2016 09:26
sbiddle:

 

I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?

 

 

 

 

Is it pulling their streams?  Or from someone hosting it?

 

Without any buy in from the providers it'll be killed off at their first change.  Such a pity though that they providers are so closed minded they wont allow this sort of access with their permission.

 

 




Ultimate Geek

  # 1595475 20-Jul-2016 09:47
davidcole:

 

sbiddle:

 

I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?

 

 

 

 

Is it pulling their streams?  Or from someone hosting it?

 

Without any buy in from the providers it'll be killed off at their first change.  Such a pity though that they providers are so closed minded they wont allow this sort of access with their permission. 

 

 

You're right, it'd be nice if we could integrate this stuff properly into Kodi.

 

The Kodi team are pretty unhappy about these sort of plugins that use unofficial stream/restreamed sources - The Piracy Box Sellers and Youtube Promoters Are Killing Kodi

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1595476 20-Jul-2016 09:49
meesham:

 

davidcole:

 

sbiddle:

 

I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?

 

 

 

 

Is it pulling their streams?  Or from someone hosting it?

 

Without any buy in from the providers it'll be killed off at their first change.  Such a pity though that they providers are so closed minded they wont allow this sort of access with their permission. 

 

 

You're right, it'd be nice if we could integrate this stuff properly into Kodi.

 

The Kodi team are pretty unhappy about these sort of plugins that use unofficial stream/restreamed sources - The Piracy Box Sellers and Youtube Promoters Are Killing Kodi

 

 

Equally allowing open source access would allow plex, roku channels.  As long as the said platform would officially implement their required DRM I see no reason why they can't allow it.  But you know, media head in the sand.




Uber Geek

  # 1595478 20-Jul-2016 09:54
TLDR for the video: add the "freeview" add-on to Kodi.

 
 
 
 




Wannabe Geek


  # 1595527 20-Jul-2016 11:12
Legalities or not, we still get all the ads, and its a free service provided to all with satellite or UHF access. I don't put it in the same class as a movie add-on, or a free IPTV add-on which hacks PPV channels.

 

 

 

For me, its one less box needed in the bedroom, and a step closer to the Holy Grail of one system, one remote. Kudos must go to the developer(my understanding he is a kiwi) and hopefully he maintains it for us. His twitter name is in the video, show him some support.

Uber Geek

  # 1595710 20-Jul-2016 16:13
How do you add this add-on to Kodi on PC? I went to programs off the main menu, Freeview NZ doesn't show up. I followed these instructions, but I can't add a source - when I went to file manager and clicked add source nothing happened. Latest Kodi, 16.1 I think.



Wannabe Geek


  # 1595747 20-Jul-2016 17:12
Watch the youtube clip, the relevant answers are towards the end. He has his own repo and shows you step by step.

Ultimate Geek


  # 1595749 20-Jul-2016 17:13
All I need now is a TVNZ on Demand addon and I'll be happy.







Ultimate Geek

  # 1595750 20-Jul-2016 17:14
timmmay:

 

How do you add this add-on to Kodi on PC? I went to programs off the main menu, Freeview NZ doesn't show up. I followed these instructions, but I can't add a source - when I went to file manager and clicked add source nothing happened. Latest Kodi, 16.1 I think.

 

 

 

 

Install this zip as an addon in Kodi to enable his repo: http://repo.cazwall.com/sc/.Repository%20(Click%20Here)/repository.simplycaz-1.0.1.zip

 

 

 

Then open the repo and select Freeview NZ from the Video Addons list.



Wannabe Geek


  # 1595764 20-Jul-2016 18:18
timmmay:

 

How do you add this add-on to Kodi on PC? I went to programs off the main menu, Freeview NZ doesn't show up. I followed these instructions, but I can't add a source - when I went to file manager and clicked add source nothing happened. Latest Kodi, 16.1 I think.

 

 

Hi timmay, I don't have it on a pc, but from memory, try double clicking the add source, it should then open it up.

Uber Geek

  # 1595774 20-Jul-2016 18:30
Thanks guys, got it now. The trick seems to be to double click the words "add source", which is inconsistent with the rest of the Kodi UI. The instructions I linked to above work once you work that out. Now it works on Windows I'll try on the R.Pi 2 :)

Ultimate Geek

  # 1595840 20-Jul-2016 19:56
Impressive add-on, I wonder where it streams from.  An EPG would be nice :-)

