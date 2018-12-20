Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BDFL - Memuneh
# 243611 20-Dec-2018 15:03
Just received:

 

 

Watching Spark Sport  

 

Today Spark Sport is also revealing the range of ways that customers will be able to access the sports streaming service.

 

From launch, it will be available via popular web browsers, Apple iPhone and iPad, Android phones and tablets, Google Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs. Over the first six months after launch, Spark Sport will gradually expand to become available on a range of content platforms including Apple TV, Panasonic, LG and Sony Smart TVs and more.

 

The Spark Sport app will be available from the relevant app store for each brand. Full details on device support and how to get connected will be available via a comprehensive Spark Sport help website.

 

Spark will announce more details about Spark Sport, including pricing options, over the next few months. In the meantime, New Zealand sports fans can register their interest at www.spark.co.nz/sport.

 




defiant
  # 2148428 20-Dec-2018 15:08
No mention regarding Android TV and no immediate availability for Apple TV

Why do they think we want to watch sports on phones and tablets, or having to use them to cast to a tv.. tedious



BDFL - Memuneh
  # 2148429 20-Dec-2018 15:11
dfnt: No mention regarding Android TV and no immediate availability for Apple TV

Why do they think we want to watch sports on phones and tablets, or having to use them to fast (sic) to a tv.. tedious

 

 

If you have one of the new Freeview box/streaming dongle it will work just fine as those are Chromecast endpoints. Or if you have a Chromecast. I am sure it will come to Android TV at some point since the Lightbox app is already available on that platform.




defiant
  # 2148434 20-Dec-2018 15:17
I have a nvidia shield tv do can chromecast to that

It’s much easier to have an app, speaking from experience using Kayo and having to use Chromecast

  # 2148435 20-Dec-2018 15:24
Interesting they are talking of only going to HD qual, I would of thought they would give 4K a go (if the event is shot in 4K)

D.W

  # 2148436 20-Dec-2018 15:26
When they say HD, anybody know if they're talking about Full HD? 

  # 2148438 20-Dec-2018 15:36
dfnt: No mention regarding Android TV and no immediate availability for Apple TV

Why do they think we want to watch sports on phones and tablets, or having to use them to cast to a tv.. tedious

 

Sony TV is mentioned and they run Android TV.




  # 2148444 20-Dec-2018 15:51
dfnt: I have a nvidia shield tv do can chromecast to that

It’s much easier to have an app, speaking from experience using Kayo and having to use Chromecast

 

 

 

@dfnt Is Kayo like Rugbypass in that you can just use a DNS service on your phone and then hand it over to the chromecast or do you need a VPN for the local network?

 
 
 
 


  # 2148447 20-Dec-2018 15:54
I hope it's not a exclusive for Samsung TV's for a certain time period and more of a target the largest market decision.. That being said with RWC being late next year it won't do too much damage 

defiant
  # 2148448 20-Dec-2018 15:54
You need a VPN or similar service running on the chromecast device too

Banana?
  # 2148449 20-Dec-2018 15:55
My question is, when is launch? From this, add 6 months for AppleTV support (optimistically?), will AppleTV support be there for the World Cup?

 

 

 

If not (and other SmartTVs/AndroidTV), then big fat FAIL.

 

How long does it take to get an AppleTV app working (if you've already got iPad and iPhone, surely it is a code tweak for ATV)??

 

 

  # 2148452 20-Dec-2018 16:05
DjShadow:

 

Interesting they are talking of only going to HD qual, I would of thought they would give 4K a go (if the event is shot in 4K)

 

 

Sparks CEO had already stated that it would be in HD and not in 4K.

  # 2148454 20-Dec-2018 16:13
"HD" is a bit open for interpretation. According to Sky 1280x720 is HD haha. 

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2148460 20-Dec-2018 16:15
DjShadow:

 

Interesting they are talking of only going to HD qual, I would of thought they would give 4K a go (if the event is shot in 4K)

 

 

I can't comment professionally, so not a Spark Comment.

 

 

 

But i expect it would scale up over time. 4K is a serious investment in terms of networks to substain all the customers streaming that data.

 

As far as i've understood it's still a stepup from Skys 1080I/720P




  # 2148461 20-Dec-2018 16:16
trig42:

 

My question is, when is launch? From this, add 6 months for AppleTV support (optimistically?), will AppleTV support be there for the World Cup?

 

 

 

If not (and other SmartTVs/AndroidTV), then big fat FAIL.

 

How long does it take to get an AppleTV app working (if you've already got iPad and iPhone, surely it is a code tweak for ATV)??

 

 

 

 

When F1TV launched (its also an iStreamPlanet service) it was on desktop, IOS, Android and Fire mobile and tablets.  Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV were supposed to be available by the Northern Hemisphere summer.  

  # 2148463 20-Dec-2018 16:17
dfnt: You need a VPN or similar service running on the chromecast device too

 

why?

