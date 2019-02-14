Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
249 posts

Master Geek


# 245635 14-Feb-2019 10:27
Had a look around and couldn't find a thread for Disney's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. Disney+. Looking to launch in the 4th quarter of 2019 in the U.S. No word yet on international markets probably a staggered launch throughout 2020.

 

Disney fans can expect to see content from Disney proper (Pirates of the Caribbean) etc, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm and Nat Geo content (provided they close the Fox acquisition) 

 

Disney has already green lit production on some very interesting unique original content. 

 

From Marvel well have some various series in development set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring characters such as Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon and Bucky. Marvel films will also be on the service starting with this years Captain Marvel. MCU films pre Captain Marvel will stay on Netflix until those contracts expire ETA on films pre Captain Marvel being on Disney+ is unknown. 

 

From Star Wars we know there are two series currently in development one titled. The Mandalorian produced by Jon Favreau. Director of Iron Man, Jungle Book and the upcoming Lion King remake. Such directors as Taika Waititi will also be directing some episodes. Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian.

 

There is also have a second series that will centre around Cassian Andor from Rogue One. Diego Luna is set to return. Will take place before Rogue One.

 

Disney is betting big on streaming as it looks to compete with Netflix. Just how much you ask? Try 71.3 billion dollars in its historic and controversial acquisition of a large chunk of 21st Century Fox's media assets. Disney received DOJ approval last summer while it was locked in a bidding war with Comcast. But the deal was won by Disney once DOJ approved Disney's bid.  Provided it sells off the Fox Regional Sports Networks in 90 days after closing due to owning ESPN as well. Comcast would later back down and went on to acquiring Sky in the UK. 

 

4204 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178178 14-Feb-2019 10:46
Disney's Fox purchase last year gives it real clout to go head to head with Netflix,

 

It grabbed these franchise titles, plus output from Fox searchlight etc,

 

X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four

 

The Simpsons

 

Avatar

 

Family Guy, American Dad!, King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers

 

Alien and Predator

 

The X-Files, American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

 

Ice Age, Rio, and Blue Sky Studios

 

Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, The Sound of Music

 

Planet of the Apes

 

 

 

 

719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2178190 14-Feb-2019 11:06
4 people support this post
I hope they don't lag too long in their international rollout.

 

And I also hope they don't price it too high.

 

 

This I fear, is the start of the 'you need to buy ALL OF THE THINGS' to see the shows you want to see'. I don't want to have half a dozen streaming subs just because of the way my favourite shows are produced.

 

 

An effective aggregator of content at a realistic price would be nice. Dreaming, I know I know..




1703 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178192 14-Feb-2019 11:09
BlakJak: I hope they don't lag too long in their international rollout. And I also hope they don't price it too high. This I fear, is the start of the 'you need to buy ALL OF THE THINGS' to see the shows you want to see'. I don't want to have half a dozen streaming subs just because of the way my favourite shows are produced. An effective aggregator of content at a realistic price would be nice. Dreaming, I know I know..

 

Disney will be splitting their content - family fare on Disney+, adult content on Hulu.  Dont expect all the Disney content to be aggregated let alone multi-sourced streaming content.

 

Unclear where the FX content will sit - currently on FXNow.



249 posts

Master Geek


  # 2178203 14-Feb-2019 11:28
BlakJak: I hope they don't lag too long in their international rollout. And I also hope they don't price it too high. This I fear, is the start of the 'you need to buy ALL OF THE THINGS' to see the shows you want to see'. I don't want to have half a dozen streaming subs just because of the way my favourite shows are produced. An effective aggregator of content at a realistic price would be nice. Dreaming, I know I know..

 

 

 

Iger confirmed Disney+ will priced bellow netflix initially given the lack of content .

 

 

 

 

Iger said in November 2017 that his company's service price will reflect the "fact that it will have substantially less volume" but plans to make up for it with high-quality programming from across its entertainment empire. More than a year later, however, Iger said the company still hadn't decided what it'll charge.

 

 

 

719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2178205 14-Feb-2019 11:33
ockel:

BlakJak: I hope they don't lag too long in their international rollout. And I also hope they don't price it too high. This I fear, is the start of the 'you need to buy ALL OF THE THINGS' to see the shows you want to see'. I don't want to have half a dozen streaming subs just because of the way my favourite shows are produced. An effective aggregator of content at a realistic price would be nice. Dreaming, I know I know..

 

Disney will be splitting their content - family fare on Disney+, adult content on Hulu.  Dont expect all the Disney content to be aggregated let alone multi-sourced streaming content.

 

Unclear where the FX content will sit - currently on FXNow.

 

 

Hulu isn't even legitimately available in NZ, is it?




983 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2178206 14-Feb-2019 11:35
Cool will have to check it out. 

1703 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178209 14-Feb-2019 11:37
One person supports this post
BlakJak:
ockel:

 

BlakJak: I hope they don't lag too long in their international rollout. And I also hope they don't price it too high. This I fear, is the start of the 'you need to buy ALL OF THE THINGS' to see the shows you want to see'. I don't want to have half a dozen streaming subs just because of the way my favourite shows are produced. An effective aggregator of content at a realistic price would be nice. Dreaming, I know I know..

 

Disney will be splitting their content - family fare on Disney+, adult content on Hulu.  Dont expect all the Disney content to be aggregated let alone multi-sourced streaming content.

 

Unclear where the FX content will sit - currently on FXNow.

 

Hulu isn't even legitimately available in NZ, is it?

 

Nope.  And Disney content is still part of a multi-year deal with Sky IIRC.  Which is why previous Disney content that Netflix distributed didnt appear in the NZ library.  Its likely that Disney+ wont be legitimately available in NZ in the foreseeable future. 

 
 
 
 


3916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2178271 14-Feb-2019 14:24
2 people support this post
Won't subscribe even if it does become available in NZ, because I refuse to reward companies for continually splitting the eco-system in the name of greed which is _exactly_ what Disney did here. The media companies need to accept the reality that most people won't mind paying for a $10-15/month subscription, but most will only pay for ONE.. not $15/month for this show, and $15/month for those shows, and $15/month for these other shows. They either need to give us a platform with ALL the content for $15/month, or we'll pay for the one we like best and pirate the rest. 




429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2178280 14-Feb-2019 14:38
4 people support this post
Man, if only there was an aggregator in this country to buy the best PPV shows...

It does seem a little like we have come full circle...

1019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2178282 14-Feb-2019 14:41
2 people support this post
IMO to get all the content legally having to buy multiple subscriptions is going to be the reality. Early Netflix was in a lucky situation, They picked up a lot of content rights when streaming was only a thing tech people did and made it mainstream. Now that every man and their dog knows about Netflix, the media companies are realizing there is more money to be made if you run the entire platform rather than just licensing it out. 

 

The honey moon period of Netflix is over & the reality is like a Sky sub, If you're wanting a large variety of content you're going to have to pay for it.

gzt

10997 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178286 14-Feb-2019 14:49
My thoughts exactly. The beginning of the end for reasonably priced services.

On the other hand maybe the optimum price for all of them will be dropped to meet the market, or even co-marketed eventually. If they don't stumble into a high price initially anyways.

I don't know how long I can resist the star wars..

1866 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178315 14-Feb-2019 15:53
2 people support this post
Lol. Just pick what want to watch each month and subscribe and unsubscribe according.

I’m gonna have a field day ....😎

711 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2178321 14-Feb-2019 16:40
I'd then assume that the Disney & Nat Geo content would then disappear off Sky here upon and international launch?

3916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2178604 14-Feb-2019 23:14
3 people support this post
gzt: My thoughts exactly. The beginning of the end for reasonably priced services.

On the other hand maybe the optimum price for all of them will be dropped to meet the market, or even co-marketed eventually. If they don't stumble into a high price initially anyways.

 

Re multiple services, even if they dropped to say $1/month, I'm not convinced many people would be happy with 10-15x $1 services vs 1x $10-15 service either.. As for the end of reasonably priced services, the way I see it that has only one possible outcome which is piracy rates skyrocketing. I know dozens of people who moved from pure piracy to subscribing to Netflix/Lightbox (albeit often sharing accounts), and even more who subbed to Netflix/Lightbox but still pirate the odd thing not on their platform of choice. If I was a gambling man, I'd probably wager quite a bit of money that the majority of them won't keep paying if the market fragments majorly and/or increases prices majorly.




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



249 posts

Master Geek


  # 2183527 19-Feb-2019 11:23
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

I'd then assume that the Disney & Nat Geo content would then disappear off Sky here upon and international launch?

 

 

 

 

Hard to say really. its possible Disney+ might not even launch here. At least during the initial late 2019 launch window. Look how long it took us to get Netflix.




