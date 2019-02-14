Had a look around and couldn't find a thread for Disney's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. Disney+. Looking to launch in the 4th quarter of 2019 in the U.S. No word yet on international markets probably a staggered launch throughout 2020.

Disney fans can expect to see content from Disney proper (Pirates of the Caribbean) etc, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm and Nat Geo content (provided they close the Fox acquisition)

Disney has already green lit production on some very interesting unique original content.

From Marvel well have some various series in development set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring characters such as Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon and Bucky. Marvel films will also be on the service starting with this years Captain Marvel. MCU films pre Captain Marvel will stay on Netflix until those contracts expire ETA on films pre Captain Marvel being on Disney+ is unknown.

From Star Wars we know there are two series currently in development one titled. The Mandalorian produced by Jon Favreau. Director of Iron Man, Jungle Book and the upcoming Lion King remake. Such directors as Taika Waititi will also be directing some episodes. Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian.

There is also have a second series that will centre around Cassian Andor from Rogue One. Diego Luna is set to return. Will take place before Rogue One.

Disney is betting big on streaming as it looks to compete with Netflix. Just how much you ask? Try 71.3 billion dollars in its historic and controversial acquisition of a large chunk of 21st Century Fox's media assets. Disney received DOJ approval last summer while it was locked in a bidding war with Comcast. But the deal was won by Disney once DOJ approved Disney's bid. Provided it sells off the Fox Regional Sports Networks in 90 days after closing due to owning ESPN as well. Comcast would later back down and went on to acquiring Sky in the UK.

