Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesApple+ launch in NZ


BDFL - Memuneh
65431 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 256022 11-Sep-2019 06:53
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post


Apple today announced Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, will launch 1 November in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ will offer a powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries, including “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “For All Mankind” and “The Elephant Queen.”

 

The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for NZ$8.99 inc. GST per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”

“Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalised experience on all the screens they love.”

These Apple TV+ originals from the world’s most celebrated creative artists will debut on the Apple TV app on 1 November:

 

  • “See,” an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.
  • “The Morning Show,” a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.
  • “Dickinson,” a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.
  • “For All Mankind,” a new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centrepiece of America’s hopes and dreams.
  • “Helpsters,” a new children’s series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” stars Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan.
    “Snoopy in Space,” a new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media, takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams to become an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond.
  • “Ghostwriter,” a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighbourhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.
  • “The Elephant Queen,” an acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.
  • Oprah Winfrey joins the world’s most compelling authors in conversation as she builds a vibrant, global book club community and other projects to connect with people around the world and share meaningful ways to create positive change.

More Apple TV+ originals will be added to the Apple TV app each month, including:

 

  • “Servant,” a new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
  • “Truth Be Told,” a gripping new series starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul, explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.
  • “Little America,” inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, brings to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.
  • “The Banker,” a feature film inspired by a true story, stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African American community in Jim Crow Texas. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star.
  • “Hala,” a feature film and official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

Subscribers can watch Apple TV+ originals both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, on the Apple TV app, which comes pre-installed on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and iPod touch and will soon be on Mac with macOS Catalina. The Apple TV app is also available on select Samsung smart TVs, and will come to Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku and Sony platforms in the future. Customers can also sign up and watch Apple TV+ originals on the web at tv.apple.com.

Starting today, viewers can watch trailers and add Apple TV+ series and movies to Up Next on the Apple TV app, so they can be notified when the first episodes become available. At launch, most Apple TV+ series will premiere with three episodes, with one new episode to roll out each week, while full seasons of some series will be available all at once.

Audiences worldwide can enjoy Apple TV+ originals subtitled and/or dubbed in nearly 40 languages, including Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (SDH) or closed captions. Apple TV+ series and movies will also be available with audio descriptions in eight languages.

Apple TV+ is one of Apple’s newest services, joining Apple Arcade, the world’s first game subscription service featuring over 100 new and exclusive games; Apple News+, which brings together over 300 magazines, newspapers and digital publishers worldwide within the Apple News app; Apple Music, the home of over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists and daily selections from the world’s best music experts; Apple Pay, the most popular mobile contactless payment system in the world that gives customers an easy, secure and private way to pay using their Apple devices; as well as the App Store and iCloud.

 

Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app for NZ$8.99 inc. GST per month with a seven-day free trial starting 1 November on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To subscribe to Apple TV+, customers must update to iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina. The subscription will automatically renew at NZ$8.99 inc. GST per month at the end of the seven-day free trial.

 

Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku and Sony platforms in the future.
Customers can also subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox.

 

Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung and LG smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.

 

Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting 10 September can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Beginning 1 November, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software. Customers have three months after device activation to claim the offer, or if the device was purchased and activated before the launch of Apple TV+, they will have three months starting 1 November. The subscription will automatically renew at NZ$8.99 inc. GST per month after one year.

 

Customers can cancel at any time in Settings at least one day before each renewal date. Customers who cancel during the offer period will forfeit the remainder of their offer. This limited time offer applies to both new and refurbished models, is not restricted to any specific sales channel (e.g. resellers) and will be available in all countries where Apple TV+ will launch.

 

Up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription and watch using their own Apple ID and password. Only one one-year offer is available per family, regardless of the number of devices purchased.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
257 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2314762 11-Sep-2019 08:04
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

A surprise to be sure but a welcome one. Interesting that two of the bigger streaming services are launching in NZ during their initial roll out. Just waiting for HBO Max to announce a NZ launch.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

244 posts

Master Geek


  # 2314767 11-Sep-2019 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Zepanda66:

 

A surprise to be sure but a welcome one. Interesting that two of the bigger streaming services are launching in NZ during their initial roll out. Just waiting for HBO Max to announce a NZ launch.

 

 

Isn't that an Emperor Palpatine quote? 😀

 
 
 
 


4520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2314772 11-Sep-2019 08:36
Send private message quote this post

Just what we needed - another streaming platform for foreign content.

686 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2314779 11-Sep-2019 08:49
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Woohoo! Stoked that we're in the first release wave.

2299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2314782 11-Sep-2019 08:52
Send private message quote this post

Title is incorrect, missing TV FYI




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

18868 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2314869 11-Sep-2019 10:27
Send private message quote this post

The problem with these fragmented services, is that each one has some good stuff, enough to trigger a desire

 

Ill need to buy a virtual bookcase to house them all

657 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2314874 11-Sep-2019 10:33
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I was planning to pick up another Apple TV 4K for the spare room. With a free year's subscription that will be a nice bonus. Anyone who's been sitting on the fence about buying and ATV for Spark Sport or SSNow should jump on this.

 
 
 
 


1904 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2314881 11-Sep-2019 10:49
Send private message quote this post

I haven’t looked today, but other days I saw a Smithsonian channel and a Tastemade channel. It looks like they’re $5 each a month. Shows up on the Apple TV applic.

The taste channel is all Food programs in HD.
Looks like can watch first episode of each program on them without subscribing. If subscribe first 7 days free.

229 posts

Master Geek


  # 2316501 12-Sep-2019 14:04
Send private message quote this post

not a fan of apple products on the whole but they do work well.. i have been contemplating a TV4k box and with a free year of subscription...thats me sold.. 

56 posts

Master Geek


  # 2316503 12-Sep-2019 14:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Great timing with the free years subscription. Im going to pickup an ATV 4K for the RWC...A years Disney viewing sounds great to me. I assume they arent splitting it into 4K and non 4K subscriptions like some other providers?....sounds great to me. Love the price too. Thats how you get into peoples homes...content and PRICE!!!!. 


1272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2316518 12-Sep-2019 14:28
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I don't see anything in the Apple+ line up I would want to pay for - yet.

 

I am sure we will get a hobbled version of their Global TV Channel line up in NZ as well - thanks to local exclusive licensing, we won't see HBO, Starz, Showtime etc.

 

I have signed up to the 7 free days of their food channel as Mrs Item loves those kind of shows, but I imagine she will have watched all of the good ones by the time the free period ends, so I will be able to cancel!




.

1272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2316519 12-Sep-2019 14:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

That's not to say I don't really like my 4K Apple TV - works great for Netflix, Amazon (free with internet), iPlayer & Channel 4 (with Getflix) and - perhaps most importantly - my Plex environment and local media store.

 

Recommended device for sure




.

Banana?
4911 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2316524 12-Sep-2019 14:34
Send private message quote this post

ARIKIP:

 

Great timing with the free years subscription. Im going to pickup an ATV 4K for the RWC...A years Disney viewing sounds great to me. I assume they arent splitting it into 4K and non 4K subscriptions like some other providers?....sounds great to me. Love the price too. Thats how you get into peoples homes...content and PRICE!!!!. 

 

 

Where do you get the year's Disney viewing? The year free is the APpleTV+ service. Disney+ is seperate.

56 posts

Master Geek


  # 2316565 12-Sep-2019 16:02
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Where do you get the year's Disney viewing? The year free is the APpleTV+ service. Disney+ is seperate.

 

 

Great spotting...wrong thread. Sorry...so many streaming options coming up its confusing lol.

 

 

56 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347433 2-Nov-2019 01:11
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

After the ABs....I thought I would try Apple TV Plus via my Apple TV 4K.....got my year's subscription...yaaay...tried a couple of programs....wow....looks great in Dolby Vision and sound as well. Getting late so will have a peruse later in the morning.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.