Anyone else finding that the TVNZ On Demand service via browser is expiring logins approximately every 24 hours. It feels that almost every time I try to stream something I need to re-login.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.