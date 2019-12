i was wondering if anyone could help me increase the buffer size for YouTube.

Im using the most up to date version of Firefox (71.0)

2160p video will buffer 20 seconds

1440p video will buffer 45 seconds

1080p video will buffer 120 seconds

i have a decent internet connection (70/30 VDSL) and I would like to have them buffer more as i tend to open a few at a time in different tabs then go through and watch them.

anyone know a way to do this?