# 262015 30-Dec-2019 10:08
I am new to the whole streaming TV thing and I'm wondering which service I should subscribe to. Due to having limited spare time I can really only justify subscribing to one service.

 

My key requirements are:

 

  • Apple TV app.
  • A good selection of British content, as I don't really like American TV. Ideally I would like as much NZ content as possible, but recognise that this may be limited.

Given my second point above, I am guessing that Lightbox may be the best option? Am I right in thinking that the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ are mostly or entirely American content?

 

Any advice appreciated.

  # 2382826 30-Dec-2019 10:42
Use the free periods of all the services and see what content suits you best.

  # 2382833 30-Dec-2019 11:04
Am far from knowledgeable about all the choices, I'd imagine NF NZ has by far the biggest range. Amazon I guess is more limited (at least the NZ version). I think NF NZ has a reasonable selection of UK content and with an Apple device you can apparently install things like iPlayer/ITV and TVNZ apps so you should be good.




