I am new to the whole streaming TV thing and I'm wondering which service I should subscribe to. Due to having limited spare time I can really only justify subscribing to one service.

My key requirements are:

Apple TV app.

A good selection of British content, as I don't really like American TV. Ideally I would like as much NZ content as possible, but recognise that this may be limited.

Given my second point above, I am guessing that Lightbox may be the best option? Am I right in thinking that the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ are mostly or entirely American content?

Any advice appreciated.