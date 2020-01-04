Smart Sony TV with Netflix suddenly stopped loading 95% of programs. The spinning red circle just kept going. A couple of progs loaded, though. Checked out network, even dragging out a cable to isolate wifi probs to no avail. Android phone had no problems. I also tried switching TV off at the wall.

Rang Netflix and was told to unplug the TV (not just switch it off) from the wall, press the remote power button at the now dead TV for 5 sec, then restart the TV.

It then worked, much to my surprise I might add!!

Wondering if anyone can opine how that worked when my earlier wall switch off didn't?