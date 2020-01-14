Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262294 14-Jan-2020 18:08
A guest of mine has been having trouble streaming Amazon at my home on a MacBook Pro. I don't use Amazon myself and am just reporting his experience. He says he can stream fine until around midnight, at which time he can no longer get a connection to the Amazon site, though other URLs work normally. The following day Amazon works for him again. This pattern has repeated for two or three nights. Our Internet is via a rural WISP and though we have been getting some buffering issues it seems to be more or less working normally. Does anyone know if there is something going on with Amazon? 

 

 




  # 2392120 14-Jan-2020 18:09
Amazon isn't shutting down.  Possibly there is throttling on the ISP.  

  # 2392121 14-Jan-2020 18:10
Amazon Prime works mint 24/7

 
 
 
 




  # 2392170 14-Jan-2020 18:28
Thanks for the replies. I think it must be something with his computer or account. I assume he is streaming HD but it won't be more than that on an old MacBook. I can't really diagnose it as I'm not an Apple expert and I just had eye surgery but I don't think it has to do with our ISP. I often stream stuff through the night without any problem though it is usually only low res.

 

 




  # 2392182 14-Jan-2020 18:50
What ISP?

 

 

  # 2392184 14-Jan-2020 18:56
I doubt it's the computer

