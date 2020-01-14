A guest of mine has been having trouble streaming Amazon at my home on a MacBook Pro. I don't use Amazon myself and am just reporting his experience. He says he can stream fine until around midnight, at which time he can no longer get a connection to the Amazon site, though other URLs work normally. The following day Amazon works for him again. This pattern has repeated for two or three nights. Our Internet is via a rural WISP and though we have been getting some buffering issues it seems to be more or less working normally. Does anyone know if there is something going on with Amazon?