I've just been sold a "new" Vodafone TV STB on Trademe. On the bottom it says it's made by Sagecom and the hardware version is NZ-81.

The packaging looks pretty old (the STB still has the protective plastic wrap) and when I plug it into the TV it says, after some startup screens, "SA005: Sorry, we were unable to complete the set up. Please call Customer Service for assistance."

Is this supposed to work on non-VFNZ connections like the STBs currently in the shops? Can it be made to do so or should I be asking for my money back?