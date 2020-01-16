Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesVodafone TV from Trademe - should this work or have I been ripped off?


# 264325 16-Jan-2020 13:23
I've just been sold a "new" Vodafone TV STB on Trademe.  On the bottom it says it's made by Sagecom and the hardware version is NZ-81.

 

The packaging looks pretty old (the STB still has the protective plastic wrap) and when I plug it into the TV it says, after some startup screens, "SA005: Sorry, we were unable to complete the set up.  Please call Customer Service for assistance."

 

Is this supposed to work on non-VFNZ connections like the STBs currently in the shops?  Can it be made to do so or should I be asking for my money back?

  # 2399017 16-Jan-2020 13:42
I think that error is a result of it already being linked to somebody's account. 

 

 

  # 2399033 16-Jan-2020 13:57
I was just about to comment similar..

 

https://community.vodafone.co.nz/t5/Vodafone-TV-SKY/Vodafone-TV-Gen1-upgrade/m-p/227066/highlight/true#M6190 Gen1 appears to be bound to account and paid for on a VF plan. Can only be used if still being paid for

 
 
 
 


  # 2399034 16-Jan-2020 13:57
This model of Vodafone TV is the one given as part of a Vodafone Broadband plan as opposed to the new standalone units sold in shops

  # 2399059 16-Jan-2020 14:27
There was a rumour on here a few months back that Vodafone were going to put the Gen 1's on the same software as Gen 2. 

  # 2399062 16-Jan-2020 14:33
Until that happen, this box is pretty much of no value.




  # 2399064 16-Jan-2020 14:42
Sellers are frequently clueless. Request refund if it can't reset. Most sellers will comply. Hanlon's applies.

  # 2399069 16-Jan-2020 14:45
Technically the box belongs to Voda and cannot be onsold, I think is called "receiving stolen goods"?

 

