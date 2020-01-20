Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OK, I am enjoying watching this show, however I notice a bit of a quirk, whenever a Japanese person is speaking there is no translation appearing via voice over or subtitles.

Am I missing something , is it a stylistic choice or am I just out of step with modern travelogue s

You may need to turn subtitles on. I have had this occasionally

I was a bit surprised they didn't show translation, but I guess it's better to be able to choose which language you want the subtitles to be.

 

Only thing that sucks is that it subtitles the english as well.

 
 
 
 


iirc theres 2 english sub options(forced and just japanese translation)

