Are there other Studio Ghibli fans here? I remember dafman expressing interest.

This is the best news I've heard from Netflix since 4K was announced: Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works. Because of their DVD rental business, Netflix will have a good understanding of the value of the rights to stream Ghibli movies.

https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/20/21073635/studio-ghibli-netflix-streaming-rights-acquired-global

I'd given all my Ghibli Blu-Ray sets away to an anime/manga fan. After two years, I'm starting to miss the movies and was thinking about borrowing them back. This solves that problem.

