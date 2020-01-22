Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix - HOORAY!


# 265454 22-Jan-2020 13:03
Are there other Studio Ghibli fans here? I remember dafman expressing interest.

 

This is the best news I've heard from Netflix since 4K was announced: Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works. Because of their DVD rental business, Netflix will have a good understanding of the value of the rights to stream Ghibli movies.

 

https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/20/21073635/studio-ghibli-netflix-streaming-rights-acquired-global

 

I'd given all my Ghibli Blu-Ray sets away to an anime/manga fan. After two years, I'm starting to miss the movies and was thinking about borrowing them back. This solves that problem.

 

[Edited to title to correct misspelling and add link]

 

 

  # 2404557 22-Jan-2020 13:19
Yep, they are a great watch.

 

To anyone with kids who do not know who/what Studio Ghibli is - your kids will love it. And big kids will love it too.

 

I'd suggest starting with Spirited Away or My Neighbor Totoro.

 

I'd also recommend watching in Japanese with subtitles over dubbed.

 

And if ever in Tokyo, I'd recommend the Studio Ghibli museum (and arrive early to miss the long queues).

 

 

 

 

